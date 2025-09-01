Government’s Best Hidden Secret May Soon Be Unlocked

Baltimore, MD, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A released interview with Jim Rickards suggests the U.S. is on the brink of a transformative shift. Rickards, a former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and four U.S. Presidents, believes a legal breakthrough is paving the way for America to tap resources that have been locked away for generations.

“This is essentially a GIFT to all of America. Including millions of home-grown businesses and people who aren’t even born yet.”

What Lies Beneath

Rickards explains that for decades, federal lands have held vast deposits of critical resources: “These seemingly obscure minerals… from gold to copper and silver to lithium… they’re the building blocks of everything from NVIDIA Chips to advanced military weapons.”

He emphasizes the nationwide scope: “$516 billion is here in the Salton Sea area of California… $3.1 trillion is held in Nome, Alaska. And $7.35 trillion is here, in Midland, Texas.”

A Legal Barrier Removed

According to Rickards, what makes this moment different is a pivotal Supreme Court decision overturning the Chevron Doctrine . For decades, he explains, this doctrine allowed government agencies to block projects at will: “They gave agencies like the EPA ‘kill shot’ power to stop any mining project they wanted, at any time, for any reason.”

But now, “for the first time in half a century – we can go get them! Not only is the Chevron Doctrine dead. But its vast power now lies with the Trump administration.”

History Repeating Itself

Rickards compares today’s unfolding scenario to one of America’s great turning points: the Homestead Act. “Back in 1862… President Lincoln signed the ‘Homestead Act.’ Instantly granting any American citizen the right to claim 160 acres of public land for $18.”

He notes that just as this fueled westward expansion, today’s unlocking of resources could trigger another wave of opportunity. “We are entering a new era… Americans who stake even a modest claim – with a small investment – could see an explosion of wealth in the years ahead.”

Generational Impact

The interview underscores the potential scale of the change: “I project we will see 50 years of trapped mineral wealth unleashed in a single presidential term.”

Rickards frames it as both economic and political: “Donald Trump could become a national hero… one of the most powerful Presidents in memory.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is an economist, lawyer, and former advisor to the CIA and Pentagon. He has counseled four U.S. Presidents and is widely recognized for his accurate forecasts, including predicting the 2008 financial crisis, Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory, and the 2020 pandemic and lockdowns. He is the editor of Strategic Intelligence, where he provides analysis on global macroeconomic trends, markets, and geopolitical shifts.