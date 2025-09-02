Dennis de Vreede to step down as CFO at 2026 AGM

Wereldhave N.V. (‘Wereldhave’) announces that CFO and Executive Board member Dennis de Vreede has decided to step down following the completion of his second term, at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2026. Dennis has informed the Supervisory Board and CEO Matthijs Storm that he will not be available for a third term.

Having joined Wereldhave in 2018, Dennis has served as CFO for eight years. He will step down at the AGM on 13 May 2026 and will ensure a smooth transition to his successor.

The Supervisory Board and CEO Matthijs Storm are deeply grateful to Dennis for his important contributions to the strategic changes at Wereldhave since he joined in 2018.

Françoise Dechesne, Chair of the Supervisory Board said: “We are particularly grateful to Dennis for his contribution to the progress Wereldhave has made in recent years. He has established a solid financial foundation and built strong finance teams in the various countries. Under Dennis’s leadership, major refinancings of the Company have been completed, significant cost savings have been realized and several acquisition and divestment transactions have been successfully completed. Thanks in part to these steps, Wereldhave is currently in a strong growth phase.”

Matthijs Storm, CEO of Wereldhave N.V. stated: “I am very grateful to Dennis for what we have achieved together over the past seven years. He has been indispensable to what we have accomplished together and as a company. Dennis’s role has been instrumental in shaping Wereldhave into the strong and financially sound company it is today, providing a solid foundation for our current growth strategy. While I personally regret his decision, I also fully respect his choice to hand over the baton after eight years.”

Dennis de Vreede said: "As I look ahead to the upcoming AGM in 2026, where I will step down from my role at Wereldhave, I take great pride in what we have achieved together. Over the past eight years, we have successfully repositioned Wereldhave, restoring confidence among investors, banks, and other stakeholders. I am very grateful for the dedication of my colleagues and the trust of our partners, which has helped us to truly put Wereldhave back on the map."

The Supervisory Board and CEO Matthijs Storm wish Dennis all the best in his further career.

The search for a new CFO will be initiated and further announcements will be made in due time.

