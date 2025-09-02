LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

02 September 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 01 September 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 456.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 461.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 458.192433

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,579,784 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,350,646 have voting rights and 2,997,157 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 458.192433 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 19 459.50 08:06:44 LSE 781 459.50 08:06:44 LSE 884 459.00 08:11:09 LSE 854 459.00 08:11:09 LSE 852 458.00 08:11:53 LSE 836 457.00 08:16:17 LSE 822 457.00 08:16:17 LSE 820 458.50 08:39:47 LSE 761 458.50 08:39:47 LSE 56 458.50 08:39:47 LSE 600 458.50 08:55:14 LSE 697 458.50 09:03:52 LSE 89 458.50 09:03:52 LSE 359 458.50 09:03:52 LSE 148 458.50 09:03:52 LSE 188 458.00 09:06:04 LSE 188 457.00 09:21:06 LSE 188 458.50 09:27:03 LSE 706 458.00 09:28:32 LSE 138 458.00 09:28:32 LSE 367 458.00 09:28:32 LSE 140 457.00 10:05:04 LSE 739 457.00 10:05:04 LSE 128 456.50 10:18:05 LSE 16 456.50 10:18:05 LSE 126 456.00 10:25:58 LSE 644 456.00 10:25:58 LSE 190 457.00 10:28:50 LSE 315 457.00 10:37:15 LSE 190 458.00 11:25:03 LSE 18 457.50 11:27:23 LSE 172 457.50 11:27:23 LSE 190 458.00 11:27:23 LSE 190 457.00 11:55:09 LSE 191 457.50 13:17:28 LSE 190 457.50 13:22:02 LSE 62 458.50 14:26:05 LSE 62 458.50 14:26:05 LSE 190 461.50 15:19:55 LSE 80 461.50 15:23:55 LSE 59 461.50 15:23:55 LSE 16 461.50 15:23:58 LSE 1 461.50 15:23:58 LSE 15 461.50 15:23:58 LSE 1 461.50 15:23:58 LSE 93 461.50 15:24:00 LSE 19 461.50 15:24:00 LSE 188 461.00 15:42:17 LSE 188 461.00 15:42:17 LSE 12 461.00 15:42:17 LSE 222 461.00 15:43:57 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.