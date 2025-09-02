Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
02 September 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 01 September 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 456.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 461.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):458.192433

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,579,784 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,350,646 have voting rights and 2,997,157 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE458.19243315,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
19459.5008:06:44LSE  
781459.5008:06:44LSE  
884459.0008:11:09LSE  
854459.0008:11:09LSE  
852458.0008:11:53LSE  
836457.0008:16:17LSE  
822457.0008:16:17LSE  
820458.5008:39:47LSE  
761458.5008:39:47LSE  
56458.5008:39:47LSE  
600458.5008:55:14LSE  
697458.5009:03:52LSE  
89458.5009:03:52LSE  
359458.5009:03:52LSE  
148458.5009:03:52LSE  
188458.0009:06:04LSE  
188457.0009:21:06LSE  
188458.5009:27:03LSE  
706458.0009:28:32LSE  
138458.0009:28:32LSE  
367458.0009:28:32LSE  
140457.0010:05:04LSE  
739457.0010:05:04LSE  
128456.5010:18:05LSE  
16456.5010:18:05LSE  
126456.0010:25:58LSE  
644456.0010:25:58LSE  
190457.0010:28:50LSE  
315457.0010:37:15LSE  
190458.0011:25:03LSE  
18457.5011:27:23LSE  
172457.5011:27:23LSE  
190458.0011:27:23LSE  
190457.0011:55:09LSE  
191457.5013:17:28LSE  
190457.5013:22:02LSE  
62458.5014:26:05LSE  
62458.5014:26:05LSE  
190461.5015:19:55LSE  
80461.5015:23:55LSE  
59461.5015:23:55LSE  
16461.5015:23:58LSE  
1461.5015:23:58LSE  
15461.5015:23:58LSE  
1461.5015:23:58LSE  
93461.5015:24:00LSE  
19461.5015:24:00LSE  
188461.0015:42:17LSE  
188461.0015:42:17LSE  
12461.0015:42:17LSE  
222461.0015:43:57LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu
Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global
About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


