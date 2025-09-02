CORRECTION -- SOUEAST Drives into Fashion: Exclusive Auto Sponsor of Dubai Fashion Week 2025-2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOUEAST has officially announced a significant partnership as the exclusive automotive partner of Dubai Fashion Week 2025-2026, with its debut appearance at the Spring/Summer Show this September. This marks Dubai Fashion Week’s first-ever collaboration with a Chinese automotive brand.

Ranked among the world’s top five fashion weeks, Dubai Fashion Week is co-founded by Dubai Design District (d3) and the Arab Fashion Council (AFC). As an internationally important event, Dubai Fashion Week emphasizes fashion, eco-consciousness and sustainability, committed to showcasing Dubai's creative energy and commercial appeal, while earning a place on the global fashion stage.

SOUEAST, a representative urban lifestyle automotive brand, has been committed to its 'EASE YOUR LIFE' philosophy since its 2024 renewal. Aligning seamlessly with Dubai Fashion Week, the brand consistently embeds eco-consciousness and sustainability at the core of its development. The brand focuses on addressing the diverse mobility needs of global urban youth. This year, SOUEAST has launched new models across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait. By integrating its campaigns with iconic, fashionable landmarks in each region, the brand has rapidly captured the attention of local youth. This partnership will further spread the 'EASE YOUR LIFE' ethos to a wider global audience. Moving forward, SOUEAST will embark on strategic collaborations with renowned designers, seamlessly fusing cutting-edge automotive engineering with high fashion aesthetics to create truly extraordinary mobility experiences. This strategic partnership will leverage the influential platform of Dubai Fashion Week to establish new trends in urban mobility.

The collaboration serves as Dubai Fashion Week’s first annual partnership with a Chinese automotive brand. SOUEAST’s logo is now on the event’s official website as a sponsor. As the official automotive partner for both the Spring-Summer and Fall-Winter events, SOUEAST will not only debut at the show in September 2025, but also engage deeply in international fashion events throughout the year, solidifying its premium and global brand identity.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c637adb7-b050-4585-8e73-eb81df9c80f5