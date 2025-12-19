SOUEAST Launches in Chile: S06, S06DM, S07 Debut Simultaneously, Striving to Become a New Choice for Mobility in Chile

WUHU, China, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 16th, SOUEAST held a grand launch event at Centro Parque in Santiago, Chile. Three models – S06, S06DM, and S07 – made their simultaneous debut, fully covering diverse market demands from young and individualistic to family-oriented practicality, attracting over 150 local media representatives, dealers, and opinion leaders.

SOUEAST underwent a comprehensive renewal in 2024, adhering to the brand proposition of "EASE YOUR LIFE" to provide users worldwide with an ease urban mobility experience. Currently, SOUEAST has entered over 40 countries and regions while establishing more than 300 sales networks globally. In the Latin American market, SOUEAST has established a presence in multiple countries including Peru and the Dominican Republic, accumulating a stable user base and a strong reputation.

The three models launched in Chile feature clear positioning and are tailored to local mobility needs: The S06, positioned as an Urban Stylish SUV, targets young groups, shaping trendy individuality with its open tiger-roar front face and LED through-type running water taillights, perfectly aligning with the aesthetic preferences of urban youth; The S06DM, as a hybrid model, balances energy efficiency and practicality, with its hybrid system optimizing power output and energy consumption to suit daily commuting and short-distance self-driving; The S07, positioned as an Urban Intelligent SUV, caters to family users, covering multiple scenarios such as commuting and self-driving with its flexible space. All models have been specifically calibrated and are equipped with the 540° Panoramic Image to ensure driving safety. Currently, 34 service outlets have been established in Chile, covering major regions and providing end-to-end support encompassing pre-sales consultation, vehicle purchase, and after-sales service.



This launch not only expands SOUEAST's global footprint but also achieves precise expansion of its network coverage in the Latin American market, enhancing SOUEAST's penetration in the region. It is believed that the various models launched by SOUEAST, which fully meet the needs of Chilean users, are expected to inject new vitality into the Chilean automotive market and become a preferred brand for local mobility.

