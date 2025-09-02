USAA Savings Bank Selects Quavo Fraud & Disputes to Strengthen Compliance and Modernize Dispute Resolution

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quavo, Inc. (“Quavo”), a leading disputes technology partner and trusted advisor for financial institutions, today announced that USAA Savings Bank has selected Quavo to simplify and modernize its fraud and dispute operations. USAA’s selection of Quavo reinforces the company’s accelerating momentum in dispute resolution technology. In a distinct demonstration of confidence, Spectrum Equity also announced their $300 million growth investment in Quavo.

As part of the collaboration, USAA will implement QFD®, Quavo’s agentic AI platform designed to automate the disputes process from intake, through recovery and resolution. With QFD®, USAA will deliver a faster, more seamless experience for members while improving operational efficiency and upholding compliance.

“We’re proud to partner with USAA Savings Bank, an institution known for its deep commitment to serving the military community,” said Joseph McLean, CEO and Co-Founder of Quavo. “USAA came to us with a complex set of challenges, and we’re honored to support their mission by delivering smarter automation, operational scale, and compliance confidence.”

This alliance underscores USAA’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service to its members and the broader military community. Together, Quavo and USAA are transforming the standard for fraud and dispute resolution, ensuring members receive fast, fair, and transparent service while empowering institutions to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and retirement solutions and serves 14 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 38,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work.

About Quavo, Inc.

Quavo is a leading technology partner and strategic advisor, helping financial institutions (FIs) build trust-driven customer relationships through faster, more transparent dispute resolutions. Our mission is to restore financial trust by simplifying fraud and disputes. Quavo's award-winning technology automates the entire dispute lifecycle, from intake to resolution. FIs can pair this end-to-end solution with our expert-led back-office investigation team in one turnkey managed service. Scalable for institutions of all sizes, Quavo’s solutions reduce losses, ensure compliance, and enhance customer loyalty. Learn more at www.quavo.com.

