Gene Editing Market to Surpass USD 15.46 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Breakthroughs in CRISPR Technology and Precision Medicine – SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, the Gene Editing Market was valued at USD 6.09 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 15.46 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.21% during 2025–2032. The global gene editing market is entering a transformative growth phase, driven by advances in CRISPR and next-generation technologies, expanding therapeutic applications, and significant research funding.

The U.S. gene editing market, a global leader in innovation and adoption, was valued at USD 1.95 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 4.82 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 11.88%. Growth in the U.S. is being accelerated by therapeutic development, regulatory support, and a thriving biotech startup ecosystem.





Market Overview

Gene editing represents one of the most disruptive technologies in modern science. By enabling precise modifications at the DNA level, it holds transformative potential for human health, agriculture, and industrial biotechnology. From developing next-generation cancer therapies to engineering crops with enhanced nutritional value and climate resilience, gene editing is reshaping industries.

In the United States, strong academic research infrastructure, supportive government funding, and robust venture capital investments are creating a fertile ground for commercialization. Breakthroughs in CRISPR-based editing, combined with AI-driven bioinformatics, are accelerating discovery pipelines in pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and gene therapies.

Globally, collaborations between biotech companies and universities, coupled with regulatory advancements, are paving the way for wider adoption and clinical translation of gene editing technologies.

Major Players Analysis

Prominent companies operating in the gene editing market include:

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Editas Medicine Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Precision BioSciences Inc.

Beam Therapeutics Inc.

Verve Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Horizon Discovery (a PerkinElmer Company)

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT)

Segment Analysis

By Product and Services

In 2024, the market Gene Editing Market was dominated by the reagents & consumables segment, which held 71.56% share. The segment’s growth is driven by their essential use in CRISPR, ZFN, and TALEN protocols and frequent restocking needs. On the other hand, the Software & Systems segment is predicted to experience fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the surging demand for automation, AI-assisted genome analysis, and advanced tools for off-target prediction, guide design, and workflow optimization.

By Technology

The CRISPR segment held the dominant gene editing market share of 73.5% in 2024 due to its cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and wide use in therapeutics, research, and drug discovery. The TALEN segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the projected period due to its wide use in precision therapies including CAR-T and regenerative medicine fueled by its higher accuracy, decreased off-target effects, and surging investment in personalized medicine applications.

By Application

In 2024, the cell line engineering segment led the gene editing market with 58.2% share, driven by its role in drug discovery, biologics production, and disease modeling. The genetic engineering segment is expected to grow fastest, fueled by therapeutic innovations, agriculture, and synthetic biology, with advancements in gene therapies, trait improvement in plants and animals, and supportive regulatory pathways accelerating adoption.

By End-user

In 2024, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominated the gene editing market with 89.4% share, driven by therapeutic development, personalized medicine, and biologics manufacturing through CRISPR and advanced R&D. Meanwhile, academic and research institutes are expected to grow fastest, supported by funding, open-source tools, and innovation in precision, safety, and delivery, expanding applications in genomics, rare disease modeling, and agricultural biotechnology.

Regional Trends

North America Leads Gene Editing Market While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Hub

In 2024, North America led the gene editing market with a 43.1% share owing to a strong biotech sector, robust research infrastructure, and heavy funding by various government and private bodies. The region hosts leading players including CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, and Intellia Therapeutics advancing clinical trials. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region (12.82% CAGR), fueled by rising genomics funding, biotech hubs, and demand for personalized medicine, with China, Japan, South Korea, and India investing heavily in research, clinical trials, and therapeutic applications.

Recent Developments

In January 2025, CRISPR Therapeutics announced promising Phase II trial results for a CRISPR-based therapy targeting sickle cell disease.

Editas Medicine launched a new CRISPR-based platform in 2024 designed for in-vivo editing in retinal disorders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded its portfolio in late 2024 with high-throughput gene editing kits for research institutions.

Intellia Therapeutics entered a strategic collaboration in 2025 to develop gene-editing therapies for autoimmune conditions.

Caribou Biosciences reported progress on its allogeneic CAR-T therapy pipeline, leveraging CRISPR-Cas12a technology.

Statistical Insights & Trends

Over $4.5 billion in venture funding was invested globally into gene editing companies between 2020 and 2024.

By 2032, gene editing in agriculture is expected to contribute more than 25% of total market revenue, reflecting food security initiatives.

More than 1,200 clinical trials involving gene editing technologies are active worldwide, with oncology and rare diseases representing the majority.

The average cost of gene editing procedures is expected to decline by 30% by 2028 due to automation and scaling.

Ex-vivo editing platforms dominate today but in-vivo methods are projected to expand significantly as delivery technologies mature.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Genetic disorder prevalence metrics – helps you identify the target population and disease burden driving demand for gene editing solutions.

Clinical trials landscape – helps you track regional trials by technology, highlighting innovation hotspots and therapeutic focus areas.

R&d investment trends – helps you analyze spending levels and funding priorities shaping the pace of market growth and innovation.

Regulatory approvals and pipeline forecast – helps you evaluate approval timelines, pipeline progress, and future product launches from 2024–2032.

Research vs therapeutic adoption – helps you compare adoption patterns across laboratory research and clinical therapeutics.

Commercialization outlook – helps you uncover opportunities for market expansion across healthcare and biotechnology applications.

Competitive landscape – helps you assess the positioning of key players based on pipelines, partnerships, product offerings, and regional reach.

Gene Editing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 6.09 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 15.46 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.21% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product & Services (Reagents & Consumables, Software & Systems, Services)



• By Technology (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR), Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nuclease (TALEN), Zinc Finger Nuclease (ZFN), Antisense, Other Technologies)



• By Application (Cell Line Engineering, Genetic Engineering, Drug Discovery & Development, Other Applications)



• By End-user (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

