Interview Assesses How Trump Plans to Restore America’s “Birthright”

An interview with economist and former CIA advisor Jim Rickards reveals how the United States could soon reclaim control of its own resources and industries. Rickards warns that years of outsourcing and restrictions left America vulnerable.

“The U.S. government admits… we rely on China for 100% of 20 key minerals. These are critical to everything from NVIDIA’s A.I. Chips to Elon Musk’s EVs, robots and satellites… practically every device with an ‘on’ button.”

He adds, “China blocked the export of these critical minerals to the United States. Meaning if we don’t act – our whole economy could tip into crisis.”

The High Cost of Environmental Red Tape

Rickards also argues that U.S. policy choices worsened the situation. “Obama and Biden chose to protect plants… birds… and fish instead of protecting and enriching the American public.”

As a result, America’s vast resources were left untapped. “We have all these essential materials right under our feet. Incredibly, insanely, however the United States is the only nation in the world that locks them up.”

A New Economic System

The interview also highlights Trump’s broader plan to overhaul how America generates revenue. Rickards explains that Trump is reviving an older model once used by Washington and Lincoln: “The American System dates to the late 1700s… We didn’t have an income tax for much of our history. Instead, the government drew revenue from tariffs.”

Recently, Trump said: “It’s time for the United States to return to the system that made us richer and more powerful than ever before.”

Rickards emphasizes that under this plan, the focus shifts from taxing Americans to taxing imports. “Trump has proposed a new agency called the External Revenue Service… a branch of Treasury focused on protecting American jobs and raising revenue by taxing our trade partners, instead of the American public.”

Rebuilding American Strength

Beyond minerals, Rickards believes this shift will spark a new industrial revival. “Trump is applying immense pressure on U.S. companies to re-shore the production of everything from auto parts to A.I. chips. It’s all coming back.”

But he warns not every business will benefit: “In addition to my report on Trump’s new American System – I’ve asked my team to put together a vital report on the companies most likely to LOSE under this scenario… their shareholders could be wiped out.”

Generational Stakes

Rickards sees these moves as more than policy changes. “We are entering a new era… Americans who stake even a modest claim – with a small investment – could see an explosion of wealth in the years ahead.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is an economist, lawyer, and former advisor to the CIA and Pentagon. He has counseled four U.S. Presidents and is widely recognized for his accurate forecasts, including predicting the 2008 financial crisis, Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory, and the 2020 pandemic and lockdowns. He is the editor of Strategic Intelligence, where he provides analysis on global macroeconomic trends, markets, and geopolitical shifts.