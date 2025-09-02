Ocugen to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference & Biotech on Tap 2025

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen will participate in both a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 8-10, 2025 in New York, NY and a spotlight panel titled “The FDA Gauntlet: Strategies for a Successful Run at Approval” during Biotech on Tap 2025, September 24-26, 2025 in Munich, Germany.

“Year after year, the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference provides a great opportunity for us to meet with key investors in the biotech and healthcare space,” said Dr. Musunuri. “I look forward to broadening our reach into the European investment community during Biotech on Tap.”

In addition to Dr. Musunuri’s sessions, members of Ocugen’s executive team will conduct one-on-one meetings to showcase the Company’s business and clinical development strategy across its unique modifier gene therapy platform.

Details for Dr. Musunuri’s sessions are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Fireside Chat Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Adams, 4th Floor, Lotte New York Palace Hotel, NYC

Biotech on Tap

Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025

Panel Time: 3:30 p.m. CET

Location: EY Auditorium, Munich, Germany



A live video webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the events page of the Ocugen investor site. The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

Ocugen, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to address significant unmet medical need for large patient populations through our gene-agnostic approach. Unlike traditional gene therapies and gene editing, Ocugen’s modifier gene therapies address the entire disease—complex diseases that are potentially caused by imbalances in multiple gene networks. Currently we have programs in development for inherited retinal diseases and blindness diseases affecting millions across the globe, including retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and geographic atrophy—late stage dry age-related macular degeneration. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

