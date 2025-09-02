K Wave Media Accelerates Growth with First Acquisition Post-Listing, a Visual Effects and AI-powered Advertising Company, Adds World-Class Tech Companies as New Clients

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K Wave Media (NASDAQ: KWM), a publicly traded media & entertainment company with a Bitcoin treasury, today announced its first acquisition since its NASDAQ listing—an exciting strategic move that accelerates its growth strategy and expands its core capacities. The acquisition is expected to bolster KWM’s creative portfolio, enhance content distribution reach, and reinforce financial discipline through the tied-share issuance mechanism.

Target recorded $10.7 million revenue in 2024 with compound annual growth rate of 22% during 2020-2024 and 12-19% EBIT during 2020-2024. KWM’s revenue in 2024 was $58 million. With this acquisition, KWM’s revenues are expected to rise 25-30% over the next 12 months while adding VFX (Visual Effects), AI-powered advertising, and 3D content creating capacity to its content production with some of the world’s most recognized names as new clients — including a 14 year relationship with Samsung Electronics, and others including LG Electronics, TCL, and Hisense.

Key Highlights of the Deal

Control Acquisition: At the closing of the transaction, KWM will acquire a 55% stake, with managerial control in Rabbit Walk, a distinguished visual effects, AI-powered advertising, and 3D content studio, by issuing ₩9 billion KRW (~USD $6.5 million) of KWM’s ordinary shares.

At the closing of the transaction, KWM will acquire a 55% stake, with managerial control in Rabbit Walk, a distinguished visual effects, AI-powered advertising, and 3D content studio, by issuing ₩9 billion KRW (~USD $6.5 million) of KWM’s ordinary shares. Performance-Based Contingency: A further ₩9 billion KRW (USD $6.5 million) of equity will be issued only if Rabbit Walk achieves operating profit exceeding ₩1.2 billion KRW (~USD $800,000) in either 2025 or 2026. The precise number of shares will be based on the then-current exchange rate between KRW and U.S. Dollars. The shares will not be issued if Rabbit Walk does not meet this profitability threshold.

Founded in 2010, Rabbit Walk has earned a strong reputation as a top-quality visual effects, AI-powered advertising, and 3D content studio, having produced over 1,400 commercials and brand films, including high-end demo content for Samsung’s ViewFinity S9 displays and advanced CGI/8K live-streaming productions.

Rabbit Walk’s client base includes major global electronics and media brands, with long-standing partnerships that highlight its creative and technical expertise.

Strategic Vision & Growth Opportunities

“This acquisition reinforces our commitment to scaling K Wave Media into a world-class content producer and digital asset manager by leveraging the target’s virtual production and generative AI technology,” said Ted Kim, CEO of K Wave Media. “It brings us one step closer to becoming a leader in the Web3 content space and advancing our vision of building one of the first platforms to tokenize IP rights and revolutionize the fandom business.”

About K Wave Media

K Wave Media (KWM) is a publicly listed entertainment and Bitcoin treasury company dedicated to creating, distributing, and monetizing high-quality content across multiple platforms. Since going public in 2025, KWM has focused on strategic growth initiatives, including investments in production houses, digital platforms, and digital asset treasury management.



About Rabbit Walk

Rabbit Walk is a leading 3D visual content studio headquartered in Gangnam, South Korea. Specializing in high-resolution CGI, demo content, and brand storytelling, Rabbit Walk has delivered over 1,400 projects for leading global brands, establishing itself as a trusted creative partner in the Korean entertainment and media industry.

