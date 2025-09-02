Polyamide-imide Market Size to Reach USD 1,323.42 Million by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand in Aerospace, Automotive, and Electrical Applications – SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyamide-imide Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The global Polyamide-Imide Market size was valued at USD 750.65 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,323.42 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.35% over 2025-2032. The increasing demand from the aerospace, automotive, and electronics sectors for lightweight, durable, and thermally stable materials is fueling the market’s upward trajectory.

Polyamide-imide is a high-performance thermoplastic polymer known for its superior mechanical strength, wear resistance, and thermal stability up to 260°C. It is widely used in the production of coatings, films, fibers, and molded parts where conventional engineering plastics fail. Its broad adoption across industries, such as automotive (transmission components, bearings, and gears), aerospace (aircraft engine parts and structural elements), and electrical/electronics (insulation, connectors, and semiconductors) underlines its rising industrial significance.





The U.S. leads, holding a market share of about 74% with a market value of USD 190.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 333.7 million by 2032. This dominance is attributed to a robust aerospace and defense sector, a strong automotive base, and advanced R&D activities. The country’s leadership in semiconductor manufacturing and electronics innovation also supports steady demand for polyamide-imide due to its high dielectric strength and dimensional stability.

Segment Analysis

By Grade

Glass-filled polyamide-imide (PAI) held a dominant market share of 43.50% in 2024, underscoring its critical role in high-performance industrial applications. The incorporation of glass fibers into PAI significantly enhances its strength, dimensional stability, and resistance to creep under continuous load, making it highly suitable for demanding environments. This grade is widely adopted in automotive components such as gears, bearings, and thrust washers, where high wear resistance and load-bearing capacity are essential.

By Type

The thermoplastic grade of polyamide-imide (PAI) accounted for 41.40% of the market share in 2024, driven by its superior processability and versatility across a wide range of applications. Unlike thermoset variants, thermoplastic PAI can be melted and reshaped without losing its mechanical integrity, making it highly suitable for injection molding and extrusion processes. This allows manufacturers to produce complex, precision-engineered components used in automotive, aerospace, and electrical industries with greater efficiency and design flexibility.

By Form

The resin form of polyamide-imide (PAI) captured a dominant market share of 39.80% in 2024, reflecting its broad applicability and demand across diverse end-use industries. PAI resins are highly valued for their excellent mechanical strength, thermal stability, and chemical resistance, making them ideal for coatings, adhesives, and composite formulations.

By Manufacturing Process

The reaction injection molding (RIM) segment accounted for 36.90% of the polyamide-imide (PAI) market share in 2024, highlighting its importance in producing high-performance components with complex geometries. RIM enables the processing of PAI into lightweight yet extremely durable parts that exhibit excellent dimensional stability, wear resistance, and thermal endurance.

By Application

The wire enamels segment held a dominant polyamide-imide (PAI) market share of 29.70% in 2024, driven by the material’s exceptional electrical insulation, thermal stability, and mechanical durability. PAI-based wire enamels are extensively used for coating magnet wires in motors, transformers, and generators, where they provide superior resistance to heat, abrasion, and chemical exposure.

Regional Analysis:

North America dominated the polyamide-imide (PAI) market with a significant share of 34.60% in 2024, supported by its strong presence in aerospace, automotive, and electronics industries. The region benefits from advanced manufacturing capabilities, high R&D investments, and a well-established supply chain for high-performance polymers. In the U.S., demand is particularly strong from the aerospace and defense sector, where PAI is used in aircraft engine components, structural parts, and insulation materials due to its thermal stability and mechanical strength. Additionally, the region’s growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and emphasis on lightweight materials in automotive manufacturing are further driving PAI consumption.

Recent Developments:

March 2025: Solvay SA announced the expansion of its polyamide-imide product line targeting electric mobility applications, including high-voltage insulation and EV battery housings.

Unique Selling Propositions (USPs) of the Polyamide-imide Market:

High Thermal Stability – PAI can operate continuously at temperatures up to 260°C, making it ideal for aerospace and automotive high-heat applications.

– PAI can operate continuously at temperatures up to 260°C, making it ideal for aerospace and automotive high-heat applications. Outstanding Wear & Friction Resistance – Excellent tribological properties allow its use in bearings, seals, and thrust washers under severe mechanical stress.

– Excellent tribological properties allow its use in bearings, seals, and thrust washers under severe mechanical stress. Chemical & Corrosion Resistance – Resistant to hydrocarbons, oils, and aggressive industrial chemicals, ensuring reliability in harsh environments.

– Resistant to hydrocarbons, oils, and aggressive industrial chemicals, ensuring reliability in harsh environments. Electrical Insulation Performance – High dielectric strength supports its wide use in electronics, semiconductors, and EV insulation components.

– High dielectric strength supports its wide use in electronics, semiconductors, and EV insulation components. Lightweight Alternative to Metals – Provides strength comparable to certain metals while reducing weight, supporting the lightweighting trend in aerospace and automotive.

– Provides strength comparable to certain metals while reducing weight, supporting the lightweighting trend in aerospace and automotive. Versatility Across Forms – Available as coatings, fibers, films, and molded parts, offering diverse application flexibility.

– Available as coatings, fibers, films, and molded parts, offering diverse application flexibility. Supportive of EV & Green Technologies – Rising adoption in electric vehicles and renewable energy sectors positions PAI as a material aligned with future sustainability trends.

Polyamide-imide Market Report Scope

