PETVIVO HOLDING, INC. ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH NUPSALA LIMITED

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Animal Health, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW) (collectively referred to herein as "PetVivo"), is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and other therapeutics for equine and companion animals, announced today it has entered into a definitive distribution agreement with Nupsala Limited (“Nupsala”). Nupsala will inventory, market and promote PetVivo’s veterinary medical device, Spryng® with OsteoCushion® technology, throughout the United Kingdom. Nupsala’s sales and marketing activities will commence on September 1, 2025.

"We are pleased to announce this distribution agreement with Nupsala, which marks a significant step in expanding the global reach of Spryng® with OsteoCushion® Technology. Partnering with Nupsala, an experienced and respected distributor in the United Kingdom, allows us to bring this innovative solution to a broader population of veterinarians and animal owners. We are confident that, together, we will advance our mission of improving the quality of life for animals through cutting-edge technologies." stated Mike Eldred, Board Director for PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® Technology, is an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device consisting of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles. The microparticles of Spryng® have been found to adsorb onto the joint synovial lining of animals and subsequently integrate with the animal’s subsynovial tissue. Such action promotes the restoration of proper joint mechanics, thereby aiding in the management of noninfectious sources of joint pain such as joint instability, degenerative joint disease and osteoarthritis.

"We are delighted to partner with PetVivo in bringing Spryng® to veterinarians and animal owners across the United Kingdom. At Nupsala, our focus has always been on advancing musculoskeletal care for horses, dogs, and cats through innovation, education, and trusted clinical partnerships. Spryng® compliments our mission by offering a novel, science-driven solution that supports joint function and enhances quality of life for animals affected by osteoarthritis and other degenerative conditions. We look forward to working alongside PetVivo to expand access to this important treatment and to provide veterinarians with the tools they need to deliver best-in-class care." Stated Greg McGarrell, Chief Executive Officer, Nupsala Group Ltd

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW), in cooperation with PetVivo Animal Health, Inc., is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead products SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, and PrecisePRP™, a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians, are currently available for commercial sale.

”For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/ , https://www.petvivoanimalhealth.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com .

About Nupsala Limited

Nupsala Group Limited is a UK-based veterinary group specialising in musculoskeletal (MSK) health, orthobiologics, and regenerative medicine for companion animals and horses. The company operates as both a veterinary wholesaler and referral provider, offering a portfolio of trusted products and services that support the diagnosis and treatment of osteoarthritis and related MSK conditions. Through its integrated ecosystem—including clinical trials, synovial biomarker diagnostics, specialist MSK practices, and educational initiatives—Nupsala is committed to improving animal mobility, driving evidence-based practice, and partnering with veterinarians to deliver innovative, effective, and ethical solutions.

