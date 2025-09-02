Department of Defense (DoD) Awards Nearly $1 Million to Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) for Breakthrough Study on Extracellular Vesicles Therapeutic for Joint Regeneration

VAIL, Colorado / BASALT, Colorado, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded a $962,977 contract to Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) to launch a year-long clinical study focused on improving therapies for osteoarthritis (OA) and other musculoskeletal diseases. The project, officially titled “Strategies for Improving the Quality and Efficacy of Autologous Extracellular Vesicles for Treating Musculoskeletal Injuries and Disease,” launched September 1, 2025, and will be conducted concurrently at SPRI’s regenerative medicine laboratories in Vail and Basalt, Colorado.

The study centers on extracellular vesicles (EVs)—microscopic particles naturally released by cells that carry proteins and genetic material throughout the body. These vesicles are essential messengers in cell-to-cell communication and the SPRI team hypothesizes that EVs will play a critical role in tissue repair. Through this DoD award, SPRI researchers will explore how to enhance the healing potential of EVs derived from a patient’s own bone marrow and peripheral blood. Specifically, they aim to modify the exosome profile—a subset of EVs—using senolytic (anti-aging) and anti-fibrotic (scar-reducing) drugs. This approach is designed to reduce inflammation and fibrosis, ultimately improving pain relief and promoting joint regeneration.

“This award from the DoD is another testament to the groundbreaking work happening in our SPRI labs both in Vail and now in Basalt,” said Marc J. Philippon, M.D., chairman of SPRI and managing partner of The Steadman Clinic. “Our regenerative medicine laboratory in Basalt has become a hub for this type of translational research and we are eager to advance our robust regenerative medicine program by conducting this important study in our Vail and Basalt laboratories.”

The project will test whether oral administration of a dietary supplement or FDA-approved drug can safely alter the composition of circulating EVs in patients with OA—potentially improving pain relief, reducing joint damage and even slowing disease progression.

“This is a significant advancement for our regenerative medicine research program,” said Dr. Johnny Huard, principal investigator of this DoD award and SPRI’s chief scientific officer and director of the Linda & Mitch Hart Center for Regenerative and Personalized Medicine (CRPM). “An important initiative for SPRI and CRPM has been expanding our innovative regenerative therapeutics research to our Basalt, Colorado SPRI lab. The EV project is a perfect fit for our research team there, including Aspen Medical Director Dr. Jared Lee and pain management physician Dr. Dustin Anderson.”

Dr. Lee, a shoulder, hip, knee and sports medicine specialist at The Steadman Clinic in Aspen and Basalt, looks forward to beginning this DoD-supported research project.

“As a clinician, I’m really enthusiastic about the potential of EVs,” said Dr. Lee. “It’s an honor to receive this award from the DoD and help discover healing solutions for patients with OA and other musculoskeletal diseases. For years, the SPRI team has investigated biologic treatments in Vail, and now, we have the privilege of conducting this major project at our advanced lab in Basalt.”

Success in the study could pave the way for non-invasive, EV-based treatments that improve quality of life for millions suffering from joint pain and degeneration—especially military personnel and aging populations.

“We’re constantly seeking new ways to alleviate pain, restore mobility, and enhance lives,” said Dr. Huard. “This project reflects SPRI’s commitment to advancing regenerative medicine and delivering real-world solutions.”

