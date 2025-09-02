Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute and American Oncology Network Welcome Dr. Beau Hilton

HOT SPRINGS, Ark., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute, a partner practice of American Oncology Network (AON), is pleased to welcome medical oncologist Beau Hilton, MD, to its physician care team. He joins an experienced group of physicians including Drs. Timothy Webb, Robert Muldoon, Stephen “Fred” Divers, Lynn Cleveland, Lingyi Chen, Sunil Kakadia, Kristen Sager, Brad Baltz, Jim Chen and Tyler Fugere.





Dr. Hilton earned his Doctor of Medicine from the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University. He completed his internal medicine residency and hematology-oncology fellowship at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He is a member of the American Society of Hematology, the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American College of Physicians. Dr. Hilton is passionate about providing personalized, patient-centered care in the community setting.

“I’m honored to join Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute,” said Dr. Hilton. “The practice has a long-standing reputation for exceptional patient care, and its mission aligns closely with my own values. I look forward to working alongside this dedicated team to provide leading-edge, compassionate treatment for our patients.”

With 11 medical oncologists and five advance practice providers across 11 locations in Arkansas, Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute offers comprehensive services for cancer diagnosis, treatment, clinical trials, survivorship and patient support—all delivered close to home.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Hilton to our practice,” said Dr. Timothy Webb, medical oncologist at Genesis. “His expertise, compassion and dedication to individualized care make him a tremendous addition to our team. I’m confident our patients will benefit greatly from his knowledge and approach to treatment.”

“On behalf of AON, I’m thrilled to welcome Dr. Hilton to Genesis and to our national network,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, medical oncologist at Genesis and AON’s chief medical officer. “His skill, empathy and commitment to high-quality, community-based care are exactly what we value at AON. He will be an asset to both our team and the patients we serve every day.”

Dr. Hilton began seeing patients at both Genesis Hot Springs clinics on Sept. 1, 2025.

For more information about AON, visit AONcology.com. To learn more about Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute, visit genesiscancerblood.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 300 providers practicing across 20 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

About Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute

Specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and hematology, Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute is recognized for providing expert cancer care in Arkansas. The highly trained physicians, clinicians and staff are committed to ensuring the best possible outcomes for their patients. The medical oncology/hematology physicians at Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute include Dr. Brad Baltz, Dr. Jim Chen, Dr. R. Timothy Webb, Dr. Robert T. Muldoon, Dr. Stephen “Fred” Divers, Dr. A. Lynn Cleveland, Dr. Lingyi Chen, Dr. Sunil Kakadia, Dr. Kristen Sager, Dr. Tyler Fugere, and Dr. Beau Hilton. Learn more at genesiscancerblood.com.

