Titomic Selects Amaero as Sole Supplier of Spherical Powders

MCDONALD, Tenn., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA, OTC:AMROF) (“Amaero” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value C103, refractory alloy, and titanium powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, and aviation industries, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a five-year exclusive supplier and development agreement with Titomic Limited (ASX:TTT) (“Titomic”) for refractory and titanium alloy spherical powders.

Highlights

Exclusive Supply Agreement – Establishes Amaero as Titomic’s exclusive supplier of spherical refractory and titanium alloy powders to support Titomic’s proprietary cold spray technology. Amaero has also agreed it will not enter into development collaborations with certain Titomic competitors.

Strategic Collaboration – Leverages Amaero’s advanced and scalable powder production capabilities with Titomic’s capability in coatings, repair solutions, and near-net-shape part manufacturing.

Defense and Aerospace Focus – Positions Amaero and Titomic to accelerate adoption of cold spray technologies for mission-critical defense, space, and aerospace applications.

Supply Chain Resilience – Ensures consistency and continuity of domestic powder production from development through to scaled production, strengthening domestic sovereign supply chains to support advanced manufacturing.

The development collaboration will combine Amaero’s pioneering experience in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloy powders, its industry-leading atomization technology and its large scale, highly responsive production capability with Titomic’s pioneering experience in cold spray applications and its patented cold spray technology. With a collaborative and responsive advance material partner, Titomic is well positioned to pursue production opportunities that include titanium pressure vessels, domes, and thermal protection systems.

The Trump Administration has established priority policy initiatives to address resiliency issues and to scale manufacturing throughput. On 2 April 2025, President Trump declared a national emergency to incentivise the re-shoring, development and scaling of sovereign manufacturing and supply chain capabilities1.

Given the resiliency and scalability challenges facing the United States’ defense industrial base and the priority policy initiatives to re-shore domestic sovereign manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, we must advance the adoption and qualification of advance manufacturing modalities that include cold spray, as well as complementary modalities such as laser powder bed fusion (metal 3D printing) and PM-HIP manufacturing of near-net-shape parts. To achieve the nation’s national security and manufacturing objectives, it is imperative that we build robust and complementary capabilities while accelerating adoption and qualification.

Hank J. Holland, Amaero’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “Amaero has demonstrated its commitment to making forward leaning investments and to aligning with strategic partners to address national security and sovereign manufacturing challenges. We have been thoughtful and intentional in selecting key strategic partners. Just as Castheon / ADDMAN is the pioneering and technical leader in 3D printing refractory alloys and Velo3D is the leading “Made in USA” metal 3D printing equipment OEM, Titomic is the leading force in advancing cold spray adoption for advance coatings and for mission-critical part production. We are excited to collaborate with Titomic to develop and test refractory alloy spherical powders and to accelerate the adoption and qualification of cold spray as an integral advance manufacturing modality.”

Jim Simpson, Titomic’s CEO and Managing Director, commented, “In order for Titomic and cold spray to achieve its potential, it is imperative that we have access to a readily available, resilient, and scalable supply of refractory and titanium alloy spherical powders. As defense prime contractors have required spherical refractory powders for development programs, this exclusive collaboration with Amaero ensures that the powders we use for first article demonstrations will be the same powders qualified for production, giving our customers confidence in supply chain continuity and performance.

Titomic and Amaero will down select refractory and titanium alloy powders based on development programs and customer demand. This phased approach allows us to align powder qualifications with market opportunities while ensuring that our developments efforts translate directly into scalable production programs. Coupled with Amaero’s domestic production capability and Titomic’s proprietary cold spray technology, this partnership further differentiates Titomic in delivering advanced manufacturing solutions for defense, space and aerospace applications.”

The material terms of the exclusive supplier and development agreement are:

Counterparty Titomic Limited (ASX:TTT) Term 5 years from 29 August 2025 Products and/or Services Spherical refractory and titanium alloy powders (specific alloys to be agreed) for use in Titomic’s cold spray technology for mission-critical defense, space, and aerospace applications The parties will jointly select and develop new refractory and titanium alloy powders, with Amaero producing the powders and Titomic manufacturing coatings and parts using its cold spray technology. They will collaborate on testing and share resulting data and intellectual property. Pricing Pricing will change for each alloy powder and depends on the landed cost of the feedstock bar (inclusive of shipping, tariffs etc), with a set markup. Amaero and Titomic will meet twice a year to review the price. Exclusivity Amaero will be Titomic’s exclusive supplier of the above mentioned alloy powders unless Amaero fails to achieve certification for any selected alloys within 12 months or in certain other limited cases.

Amaero has also agreed it will not enter into development collaborations with certain Titomic competitors; however, Amaero permitted to sell powder to Titomic’s competitors. Material Conditions Precedent None. In the interests of clarity, Titomic will exclusively purchase from Amaero uncertified alloys whilst Amaero is in the process of certifying those alloys, unless it becomes reasonably evident that Amaero will be unable to achieve certification within 12 months or failing to achieve certification would cause Titomic material harm. In that were to occur, Titomic is released from exclusivity for that specific uncertified alloy. Other Material Information which may impact the value of Amaero’s securities Titomic is not obliged to purchase a minimum quantity or amount from Amaero over the life of the agreement.

Amaero estimates this agreement may constitute 5%-10% of Amaero’s FY2026 revenue. Termination Rights Either party may terminate if the other has failed to pay an amount owing to the other or breaches the agreement and does not remedy the breach.



About Amaero

Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA, OTC:AMROF) is an dual listed ASX and OTC-listed company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, U.S. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilised by the defense, space, aviation, and medical industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of AM powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys. PM-HIP manufacturing is helping alleviate the strained domestic supply chain for large scale castings and forgings.

2 The White House, “Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Declares National Emergency to Increase our Competitive Edge, Protect our Sovereignty, and Strengthen our National and Economic Security”, 2 April 2025.