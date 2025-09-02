zerohash Trust Company is Approved to Launch

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash, the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets, is announcing the launch of Zero Hash Trust Company, LLC, a trust company chartered by the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks. After receiving its trust charter on March 26, 2025, zerohash Trust Company has been given the formal greenlight to launch services as of September 1, 2025.

Concurrently, zerohash is also announcing the appointment of David Hannigan, a leading cybersecurity expert who serves as the CISO of NuBank, and Mary Ruppert, a trust regulatory and compliance professional whose career spans the DOJ, Wells Fargo, and PayPal, to the zerohash Trust Company’s Board of Directors.

zerohash Trust Company builds on zerohash’s proven track record of robust, trusted stablecoin, crypto and tokenized asset infrastructure. The trust permits zerohash to act as a qualified custodian for registered investment advisors and to power 401k and IRA accounts. It also places zerohash on firm regulatory footing to meet issuance and custody requirements under the GENIUS Act and expected federal market structure legislation.

“zerohash has gained the confidence of some of the largest brokerage, trading, and payment platforms in the world. We’re excited to leverage our Trust charter to further enhance our regulated stack, including the ability to act as a qualified custodian for RIAs, the issuance and custody of stablecoins as well as enabling additional account types including retirement accounts,” said zerohash Trust Company CEO, Stephen Gardner.

About zerohash

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enables innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization and on/off-ramps.

zerohash powers solutions for some of the largest and innovative companies including Interactive Brokers, Stripe, Shift4, Franklin Templeton, Felix Pago, Kalshi and LightSpark. Zerohash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

In the United States, zerohash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. zerohash LLC and zerohash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. zerohash Trust Company LLC has been approved by the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks as a non-depository trust company. For information about our global regulatory footprint, including our Argentinian registrations, see here .

zerohash Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA. zerohash does not provide any securities services and is not a custodian of securities, including security tokens, on behalf of customers.

