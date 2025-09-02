Refrigeration Compressor Market Size to Reach USD 40.43 Billion by 2032, Propelled by Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Cooling Solutions | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refrigeration Compressor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Refrigeration Compressor Market Size was valued at USD 27.43 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 40.43 billion by 2032, propelling at a CAGR of 4.98% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

Global Expansion of Cold Chain to Drive Refrigeration Compressor Market Growth

The refrigeration compressor market is experiencing strong growth globally owing to the rapid growth of the cold chain infrastructure across food and pharmaceutical sectors. Increasing demand for perishable food, temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, and vaccines, is generating a need for efficient refrigeration systems. Globally, the emerging economies are largely investing in the logistics upgrades to improve export capacity and food spoilage, while developed regions are also experiencing large adoption of advanced refrigeration technologies due to the e-commerce and online grocery platforms’ growth. Refrigeration compressors are critical for maintaining consistent and energy-efficient cold environments across the transportation and storage. As per FAO, over 30% of the food loss globally is caused by the inadequate cold storage, further increasing the demand for refrigeration compressors.

Refrigeration Compressor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 27.43 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 40.43 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.98% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Compressor Type (Reciprocating Compressor, Scroll Compressor, Screw Compressor

• By Capacity (Upto 5 Hp, 5 to 10 Hp, 10 to 15 Hp, Above 15 Hp)

• By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

• By Type (Open, Hermetic, Semi-hermetic)

• By Motor (Fixed Speed Compressor, Variable Speed Compressor (Inverter))

• By Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Compressor Type

Reciprocating compressors held the largest refrigeration compressor market share of approximately 59.46% in 2024. The segment’s expansion is driven by their durability, easy maintenance, and adaptability to different refrigerants, which makes them ideal for commercial and residential use. Emerson Electric Co. is strengthening its dominance with its extensive portfolio and global service network. On the other hand, the scroll compressors segment is expected to growth with the fastest CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period, due to their compact design, quiet operation, and energy efficiency, along with the Danfoss A/S leading the advancements for green building and HVAC applications.

By Capacity

The up to 5 Hp segment led the refrigeration compressor market with a 39.18% share in 2024, driven by its use in residential refrigerators, small freezers, and light commercial units, supported by Mitsubishi Electric’s reliable low-capacity compressors. Meanwhile, the 10–15 Hp segment is projected to grow fastest at 6.43% CAGR (2025–2032), driven by mid-sized cold chain and commercial refrigeration demand, with Panasonic advancing innovative solutions.

By Application

The residential segment led the refrigeration compressor market with a 66.74% share in 2024, driven by rising housing demand, increased appliance ownership, and energy-efficient upgrades, with Whirlpool Corporation contributing through its reliable, high-performance compressors. Meanwhile, the commercial segment is projected to grow fastest at 6.42% CAGR (2025–2032), driven by expanding supermarkets, cold storage, and food service setups, with Carrier Global providing durable, energy-efficient solutions to meet evolving cooling and sustainability needs.

By Type

The hermetic segment dominated the refrigeration compressor market with a 57.22% share in 2024, driven by its sealed, maintenance-free, quiet, and cost-efficient design suited for residential and small commercial use, with Tecumseh Products leading globally. Meanwhile, the open segment is projected to grow fastest at 6.09% CAGR (2025–2032), driven by its high-capacity, easily serviceable design for industrial applications, with GEA Group offering solutions for food processing, pharmaceuticals, and petrochemicals.

By Motor

The fixed speed compressor segment held 72.08% share in 2024, driven by low cost and reliable use in traditional refrigeration, with Hitachi as a key player. Variable speed compressors are set to grow fastest at 6.35% CAGR over 2025–2032, led by LG Electronics, driven by smart cooling adoption and energy efficiency demand.

By Distribution Channel

The OEM segment led the refrigeration compressor market with a 61.08% share in 2024, driven by bulk procurement and customization from major appliance makers like Haier. Meanwhile, the aftermarket segment is set to grow fastest at a CAGR of 5.95% over 2025–2032, fueled by the surging replacements and energy-efficient upgrades, with Johnson Controls that offer advanced and compatible solutions.

Asia Pacific Leads Refrigeration Compressor Market Amid Cold Chain Expansion

Asia Pacific dominated the refrigeration compressor market with a 34.87% share in 2024, driven by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growing adoption of household and commercial refrigeration appliances, particularly in China and India. Expanding cold chain infrastructure and government initiatives for energy efficiency strengthen regional leadership. North America is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 6.32% CAGR during the forecast period, supported by smart, inverter-based compressor adoption and strict regulations promoting low-GWP refrigerants. Europe shows steady growth driven by retrofitting and eco-friendly technologies, with Germany leading the region. The U.S. remains dominant in North America, while the UAE leads in the Middle East & Africa, and Brazil in Latin America, propelled by food logistics and modern refrigeration advancements.

Recent Developments:

In Oct 2024, Danfoss’s BOCK HGX56 CO₂ T compressor won the Refrigeration Award at the 2025 AHR Expo Innovation Competition for its high-capacity, six-cylinder design enabling efficient industrial refrigeration, cold storage, and large CO₂ heat pumps. The compressor supports decarbonization by reducing energy consumption and emissions while simplifying system complexity for industrial and commercial applications.

