Getty Images Named as Official Photographer of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, has once again been named the Official Photographer of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), renewing a longstanding partnership with one of the largest film festivals in the world. This year marks a major milestone for TIFF, celebrating its 50th edition of the festival and honoring the last five decades of TIFF’s curatorial excellence, influenced global cinema and ongoing support for creators around the globe.

As the official photographer of TIFF (September 4‑14), Getty Images’ award‑winning entertainment photographers will capture images from the festival’s red carpet premieres, screenings, parties, the Tribute Gala and “In Conversations With” programming, often from exclusive positions not available from any other source. All images will be distributed exclusively through gettyimages.com.

Getty Images will donate a portion of the proceeds generated from pre‑selected red carpet premieres to the Every Story fund, an initiative launched in 2022 to promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in film. Every Story aims to challenge the status quo, celebrate diverse storytellers, build inclusive audiences, as well as create opportunities for equity‑seeking creators through TIFF’s festival and year‑round initiatives.

“As the film and production industry continues to evolve and the demand for content increases, TIFF remains committed to empowering global creators and forging paths for diverse storytellers who help shape our cultural landscape,” said Getty Images Vice President of Global Entertainment, Kirstin Benson. “We are proud to be selected as the Official Photographer once again, building on our longstanding partnership and supporting TIFF in its 50th year to capture all the must-see moments around the festival. For the last three decades, Getty Images has become synonymous with excellence and quality, bringing its creativity and unique perspectives to the world’s most premier events in near real-time and championing authentic storytelling both in front of and behind the lens.”

For more information about Every Story and to get involved, go to https://tiff.net/everystory.

In addition to the partnership with TIFF, Getty Images’ content creators are at every major entertainment event globally, from awards ceremonies to fashion weeks to film festivals, covering almost 70,000 entertainment events a year and partnering with major brands on creative content strategy.

