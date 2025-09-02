Callan JMB to Participate in Upcoming September Conferences

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB INC. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced that management will participate in the following September 2025 investment conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference:

Dates: September 8-10, 2025

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Presentation Date & Time: Presentation available on demand from 7:00 a.m. ET on September 5, 2025

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/f067d21d-5d33-4770-ae23-bf69cc222c3d

iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference:

Dates: September 16-17, 2025

Location: Virtual

Presentation Date & Time: September 16, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3136/52866

Callan JMB’s management team will also conduct 1x1 investor meetings over the duration of both conferences. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your H.C. Wainwright or iAccess Alpha representatives, or email KCSA Strategic Communications at CallanJMB@kcsa.com .

About Callan JMB

Callan JMB is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer the Gold Standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

CallanJMB@kcsa.com

212.896.1254