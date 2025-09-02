Cloudastructure to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

PALO ALTO, Ca, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”) an award-winning leader in AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding, today announced today announced that James McCormick, CEO of Cloudastructure and Greg Smitherman, the Company’s CFO, will be participating in the 27th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, taking place September 8th through September 10th, 2025 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

The Company’s presentation will be available, on-demand, to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, September 8, 2025, at 7:00 AM Eastern Time. A webcast of the Company’s presentation can also be accessed at https://journey.ct.events/view/cf4fcbe8-fb4e-45ac-94a5-ae2513e114ab and on the investor relations section of Cloudastructure’s website at https://investor.cloudastructure.com/.

Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference in New York City. To request a meeting, please contact CSAI@crescendo-ir.com.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems.

For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

