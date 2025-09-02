BRMG is Redefining the Future for Independent Operators

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRMG, a Hover Group company, today announced its official launch, a new platform for independent operators designed to restore the soul of the marketing industry and give small shops and independents the stability and scale needed to compete with industry giants.

The agency world, once defined by clarity, creativity, and bold humanity, has increasingly become a machine, prioritizing scale, efficiency, and AI over people and craft. BRMG was built as the counterpoint.

“Agencies have spent decades funneling control and rewards upward. BRMG is flipping that model, giving the people who do the work the recognition, stability, and share of success they deserve,” said Alex Verdurmen, Partner at Hover Group.

What BRMG’s new platform offers Operators:

Guaranteed salary, providing security to grow without survival pressure.

Strategic & sales support to expand accounts and win new business.

Shared infrastructure - finance, IT, and operational tools without the overhead.

A trusted network of like-minded collaborators and partners.

Direct participation in profit, ensuring rewards flow back to the people doing the work.





Unlike traditional agencies where control and rewards flow upward, BRMG ensures that the people behind the work share directly in the success. The platform combines independence with the strength of a collective, enabling operators to scale on their own terms, with the backing of a strong brand.

BRMG is now actively onboarding operators across Canada. To learn more about becoming a BRMG operator, contact hello@thebrmg.com .

About Black Rock Marketing Group (BRMG)

BRMG is a full-service marketing platform specializing in strategic brand activations, retail marketing, and experiential solutions. The company provides operators with the infrastructure, tools, and support needed to deliver seamless campaigns for clients. BRMG combines proven systems with creative execution to help brands engage consumers, strengthen loyalty, and drive measurable growth.

About Hover Group

Hover Group is a strategic growth partner that acquires and scales high-potential businesses in marketing, technology, and consumer services. With a focus on operational excellence and innovation, Hover Group empowers its portfolio companies to reach new heights through strategic leadership, financial expertise, and industry connections.