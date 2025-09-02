The Association of Related Churches Prepares for Fall 2025 Church Planting Season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is preparing for one of its most exciting seasons yet, as 29 new churches are scheduled to launch worldwide between September 7 and October 19, 2025. With 25 churches opening across 18 U.S. states and four international launches in Latvia, Portugal, South Africa, and Spain, this fall represents the continued momentum of ARC’s mission to see life-giving churches planted in every community.

The season begins on Sunday, September 7, when 13 churches will open their doors in cities from Ankeny, Iowa, to Chandler, Arizona, to Richmond, Texas. Each launch represents months of prayer, preparation, and partnership as pastors step into their calling to bring the hope of Jesus to their cities. Among them are Rhema and Nkiruka Ehiemere, who will lead The GoodLand Church in the Richmond/Sugarland, Texas, area. “We believe that through this church plant, God will raise up a vibrant, life-giving community right in the heart of our city—a place where people from all walks of life can experience the fullness and fulfillment of His promises,” said the Ehiemeres.

ARC church planters consistently express a deep passion for their communities and a desire to create spaces where people can encounter God in fresh, life-changing ways. In Cincinnati, Ohio, Nathan and Rachel Derenski are preparing to launch Rhythm Church, where their vision is to help people “step into a new, life-giving rhythm—one marked by hope, transformation, and purpose.” They believe God is drawing people from every corner of their city to take their next step in faith.

On September 21, Ben and Destiny Rothwell will plant Sequel Church in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Their heart is to show their community that with God, every story has a next chapter. “We believe that people will find new purpose and new beginnings—a flourishing continuation to their story rather than a dead end,” the Rothwells shared. “The next chapter of their life will be the best chapter of their life because of the hope that is produced by the presence of God.”

Each new church launch represents more than an event—it’s the beginning of a spiritual movement in cities across the world. Since its founding in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has helped plant more than 1,160 churches , always anchored by the conviction that no one should plant a church alone. Through financial support, coaching, and ongoing relationships, ARC ensures that planters are equipped not just to launch but to thrive.

As ARC looks ahead to Fall 2025, the mission remains clear: to see more people experience Jesus through the life-giving local church. With 29 new churches preparing to launch, the Association of Related Churches is confident that the best is yet to come.

For more information about the Association of Related Churches and how to get involved in upcoming church plants, visit www.arcchurches.com .

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC):

