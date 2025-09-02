Food Lion Feeds Supports 33 Food Pantries to Nourish Neighbors in Need

SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its annual Great Pantry Makeover initiative, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion’s hunger-relief platform, is enhancing 33 food pantries to better serve neighbors in need across local communities. Through this effort, pantries will be remodeled, stocked with food and equipped to better serve neighbors experiencing food insecurity. Local Food Lion associates will also contribute more than 1,500 volunteer hours as they assist with renovations.
The Great Pantry Makeover is held every September in recognition of Hunger Action Month, a time when Food Lion Feeds strengthens its longstanding partnership with Feeding America® to highlight hunger’s impact and encourage action to help end it.
Since the program began in 2015, Food Lion Feeds has supported or renovated more than 350 food pantries through The Great Pantry Makeover, ensuring greater access to fresh, nutritious food for individuals and families in need. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.
“At Food Lion Feeds, we’re committed to nourishing our neighbors and setting them up for success in life,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Through The Great Pantry Makeover, we’re not only providing resources to expand access to nutritious food but also creating meaningful opportunities for our associates to connect with their neighbors and make a lasting impact.”
Throughout the 30-day initiative, Food Lion associates volunteer their time to paint, clean and help renovate pantries, as well as install shelving, freezers, coolers and other equipment to increase storage and expand access to fresh produce and other essentials. In addition, associates will help stock the 33 pantries with a combined total of more than 92,000 pounds of shelf-stable items donated by Food Lion Feeds, ensuring they are ready to serve neighbors in need.
Food Lion Feeds is providing makeovers to the pantries listed below.
|Food Pantry Partner
|City
|State
|New Life Christian Center
|Wilmington
|DE
|Christian Storehouse
|Millsboro
|DE
|St. Luke Church of God in Christ
|Keysville
|VA
|Engage Food Pantry
|Chester
|VA
|The Rescue Mission of Roanoke
|Roanoke
|VA
|Botetourt Food Pantry
|Fincastle
|VA
|Mercy Drops Dream Center
|Portsmouth
|VA
|Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank Market Fresh
|Fredericksburg
|VA
|Cornerstone Christian Center Food Pantry
|Reidsville
|NC
|Helping Hands Foundation of Surry
|Mt. Airy
|NC
|Community Helpers Service
|Knightdale
|NC
|Chatham Outreach Alliance- West Chatham Food Pantry location
|Siler City
|NC
|Big Elm Ministries
|Kannapolis
|NC
|Anderson Creek Community Church Food Pantry
|Spring Lake
|NC
|The Original Tabernacle of Prayer
|Goldsboro
|NC
|Martha's Project
|Belhaven
|NC
|Plymouth Food Pantry
|Plymouth
|NC
|Living Word Church
|Chadbourn
|NC
|La Paz Chattanooga
|Chattanooga
|TN
|Harbours Gate
|Louisville
|TN
|Open Arms Ministry
|Jacksboro
|TN
|Smithville Cumberland Presbyterian Church
|Smithville
|TN
|Aaron McNeil House, Inc.
|Hopkinsville
|KY
|Project Life
|Augusta
|GA
|Albany Rescue Mission
|Albany
|GA
|GLOW Ministries
|Meldrim
|GA
|Christian Love Tabernacle
|Effingham
|SC
|Greer Relief & Resources Agency, Inc.
|Greer
|SC
|The Salvation Army of Greenwood
|Greenwood
|SC
|Cornerstone Family Worship Center
|York
|SC
|Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach
|Myrtle Beach
|SC
|Bethel AME Church
|Ridgeville
|SC
|Shady Grove United Methodist Church
|St. George
|SC
Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.
About Food Lion
Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.
