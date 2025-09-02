Food Lion Feeds Supports 33 Food Pantries to Nourish Neighbors in Need

SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its annual Great Pantry Makeover initiative, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion’s hunger-relief platform, is enhancing 33 food pantries to better serve neighbors in need across local communities. Through this effort, pantries will be remodeled, stocked with food and equipped to better serve neighbors experiencing food insecurity. Local Food Lion associates will also contribute more than 1,500 volunteer hours as they assist with renovations.

The Great Pantry Makeover is held every September in recognition of Hunger Action Month, a time when Food Lion Feeds strengthens its longstanding partnership with Feeding America® to highlight hunger’s impact and encourage action to help end it.

Since the program began in 2015, Food Lion Feeds has supported or renovated more than 350 food pantries through The Great Pantry Makeover, ensuring greater access to fresh, nutritious food for individuals and families in need. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

“At Food Lion Feeds, we’re committed to nourishing our neighbors and setting them up for success in life,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Through The Great Pantry Makeover, we’re not only providing resources to expand access to nutritious food but also creating meaningful opportunities for our associates to connect with their neighbors and make a lasting impact.”

Throughout the 30-day initiative, Food Lion associates volunteer their time to paint, clean and help renovate pantries, as well as install shelving, freezers, coolers and other equipment to increase storage and expand access to fresh produce and other essentials. In addition, associates will help stock the 33 pantries with a combined total of more than 92,000 pounds of shelf-stable items donated by Food Lion Feeds, ensuring they are ready to serve neighbors in need.

Food Lion Feeds is providing makeovers to the pantries listed below.

Food Pantry Partner City State New Life Christian Center Wilmington DE Christian Storehouse Millsboro DE St. Luke Church of God in Christ Keysville VA Engage Food Pantry Chester VA The Rescue Mission of Roanoke Roanoke VA Botetourt Food Pantry Fincastle VA Mercy Drops Dream Center Portsmouth VA Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank Market Fresh Fredericksburg VA Cornerstone Christian Center Food Pantry Reidsville NC Helping Hands Foundation of Surry Mt. Airy NC Community Helpers Service Knightdale NC Chatham Outreach Alliance- West Chatham Food Pantry location Siler City NC Big Elm Ministries Kannapolis NC Anderson Creek Community Church Food Pantry Spring Lake NC The Original Tabernacle of Prayer Goldsboro NC Martha's Project Belhaven NC Plymouth Food Pantry Plymouth NC Living Word Church Chadbourn NC La Paz Chattanooga Chattanooga TN Harbours Gate Louisville TN Open Arms Ministry Jacksboro TN Smithville Cumberland Presbyterian Church Smithville TN Aaron McNeil House, Inc. Hopkinsville KY Project Life Augusta GA Albany Rescue Mission Albany GA GLOW Ministries Meldrim GA Christian Love Tabernacle Effingham SC Greer Relief & Resources Agency, Inc. Greer SC The Salvation Army of Greenwood Greenwood SC Cornerstone Family Worship Center York SC Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach Myrtle Beach SC Bethel AME Church Ridgeville SC Shady Grove United Methodist Church St. George SC



Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

