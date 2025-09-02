Food Lion Feeds Supports 33 Food Pantries to Nourish Neighbors in Need

Annual Great Pantry Makeover expands pantry capacity and addresses food insecurity during Hunger Action Month

 | Source: Food Lion Food Lion

SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its annual Great Pantry Makeover initiative, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion’s hunger-relief platform, is enhancing 33 food pantries to better serve neighbors in need across local communities. Through this effort, pantries will be remodeled, stocked with food and equipped to better serve neighbors experiencing food insecurity. Local Food Lion associates will also contribute more than 1,500 volunteer hours as they assist with renovations.

The Great Pantry Makeover is held every September in recognition of Hunger Action Month, a time when Food Lion Feeds strengthens its longstanding partnership with Feeding America® to highlight hunger’s impact and encourage action to help end it.

Since the program began in 2015, Food Lion Feeds has supported or renovated more than 350 food pantries through The Great Pantry Makeover, ensuring greater access to fresh, nutritious food for individuals and families in need. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

“At Food Lion Feeds, we’re committed to nourishing our neighbors and setting them up for success in life,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Through The Great Pantry Makeover, we’re not only providing resources to expand access to nutritious food but also creating meaningful opportunities for our associates to connect with their neighbors and make a lasting impact.”

Throughout the 30-day initiative, Food Lion associates volunteer their time to paint, clean and help renovate pantries, as well as install shelving, freezers, coolers and other equipment to increase storage and expand access to fresh produce and other essentials. In addition, associates will help stock the 33 pantries with a combined total of more than 92,000 pounds of shelf-stable items donated by Food Lion Feeds, ensuring they are ready to serve neighbors in need.

Food Lion Feeds is providing makeovers to the pantries listed below.

Food Pantry PartnerCityState
New Life Christian CenterWilmingtonDE
Christian StorehouseMillsboroDE
St. Luke Church of God in ChristKeysvilleVA
Engage Food PantryChesterVA
The Rescue Mission of RoanokeRoanokeVA
Botetourt Food PantryFincastleVA
Mercy Drops Dream CenterPortsmouthVA
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank Market FreshFredericksburgVA
Cornerstone Christian Center Food PantryReidsvilleNC
Helping Hands Foundation of SurryMt. AiryNC
Community Helpers ServiceKnightdaleNC
Chatham Outreach Alliance- West Chatham Food Pantry locationSiler CityNC
Big Elm MinistriesKannapolisNC
Anderson Creek Community Church Food PantrySpring LakeNC
The Original Tabernacle of PrayerGoldsboroNC
Martha's ProjectBelhavenNC
Plymouth Food PantryPlymouthNC
Living Word ChurchChadbournNC
La Paz ChattanoogaChattanoogaTN
Harbours GateLouisvilleTN
Open Arms MinistryJacksboroTN
Smithville Cumberland Presbyterian ChurchSmithvilleTN
Aaron McNeil House, Inc.HopkinsvilleKY
Project LifeAugustaGA
Albany Rescue MissionAlbanyGA
GLOW MinistriesMeldrimGA
Christian Love TabernacleEffinghamSC
Greer Relief & Resources Agency, Inc.GreerSC
The Salvation Army of GreenwoodGreenwoodSC
Cornerstone Family Worship CenterYorkSC
Helping Hand of Myrtle BeachMyrtle BeachSC
Bethel AME ChurchRidgevilleSC
Shady Grove United Methodist ChurchSt. GeorgeSC


Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion
Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations
  704-245-3317
  publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com
  

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c09cc693-d991-4f1a-b67e-1aae0f7c8b86


Picture7

Tags

foodlion foodlionfeeds Greatpantrymakeover

Recommended Reading