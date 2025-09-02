Allesin Launches Prestige Motorized Shades: Smart Shading Solutions with Style, Comfort, and Control

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart home integration is no longer limited to lighting and thermostats—window treatments are now a key part of the connected living experience. Allesin, a U.S.-focused brand specializing in smart shading solutions, has unveiled the Prestige Motorized Shades Series, designed to combine intelligent control, modern aesthetics, no-drill installation, and enhanced comfort in one complete package.





Smart Control, Simplified Experience

The Prestige Motorized Shades bring a seamless balance of technology and usability. They support remote control, voice activation (compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant), and app-based scheduling through the Tuya/Smart Life platform. This multi-channel interface ensures users can manage light exactly how and when they want—whether adjusting for privacy, reducing glare during work hours, or creating a cozy evening ambiance.

Automation features allow homeowners to set daily routines, optimizing natural light throughout the day while adding an extra layer of convenience to everyday living.





Design That Complements Every Space

Beyond functionality, the Prestige Series places a strong emphasis on design aesthetics. The shades feature a cordless structure for a clean, uncluttered look, and a removable valance that integrates with the shade fabric to create a cohesive, premium finish. The minimalist profile adapts to a range of interiors, from modern apartments to traditional homes, making the shades a natural addition rather than a compromise.

Users can select from zebra, blackout roller, or light-filtering roller options, each tailored to different needs—full privacy and darkness for bedrooms, soft-filtered light for communal areas, or versatile day-to-night control with zebra patterns.

Comfort in Every Detail

The Prestige Series is built to enhance everyday comfort. The no-drill installation allows setup in seconds, making it equally suitable for homeowners and renters seeking a quick, non-invasive upgrade. For families, the cordless design eliminates potential hazards, making it safe for children and pets.

Additionally, the optional solar power supply supports energy-efficient operation, reducing charging frequency and contributing to a more sustainable home environment.

Smart Shading Solutions for Modern Living

The launch of the Prestige Motorized Shades underscores Allesin’s vision of smart shading solutions that combine style, innovation, and user-focused design. From enhancing sleep with blackout fabrics to improving energy efficiency through timed automation, these shades adapt to meet the demands of modern lifestyles without sacrificing aesthetics.

Starting at $199 and backed by a 3-year warranty, the Prestige Series represents an accessible yet premium option for those looking to upgrade their home environments with intelligent shading.





About Allesin

Allesin is a smart shading brand that wants to make natural light easier for everyone to enjoy and control at home. With its motto “Your Light, Your Way,” the company focuses on blending simple technology with thoughtful design, so people can adjust light to fit their daily routines—whether that’s creating a cozy bedroom, a bright workspace, or a comfortable living area.

The Prestige Motorized Shades Series includes:

For more information or to purchase, visit allesin.com or the Allesin Amazon store. Stay updated via Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Press Contact：

Email:marketing@allesin.com

Website:allesin.com

Photo accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5905211-05d9-4a0b-be3c-b97808e0a250

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1210cc58-ceae-4d58-824b-0631d714232b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d830b1a2-dfc2-4148-84ee-8a8b43795b4c