CMB Regional Centers Marks 3,000th Investor with Return of Capital

DALLAS, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced that more than 3,000 investors have received a return of capital through CMB-administered EB-5 partnerships.

“When an investor chooses to participate in a CMB partnership, they’re investing their family’s future with us. We take that responsibility seriously,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “Surpassing 3,000 investors with a return of capital is more than just a milestone. It’s a reflection of nearly three decades of conservative project selection, rigorous underwriting standards, and commitment.”

To date, CMB has repaid more than $1.4 billion to EB-5 investors, representing one of the most substantial repayment track records in the industry. CMB partnerships have laid the foundation for more than 6,700 families to achieve permanent residency in the United States.

“Over the past decade of collaboration, I have been deeply impressed by [CMB’s] diligence, professionalism, and outstanding reputation,” said a CMB Group 35 investor who recently received a return of capital. “In the EB-5 sector, I firmly believe that CMB is not only the most exceptional regional center, but also the most trustworthy. Without question.”

CMB was founded in 1997 and initially focused on the revitalization of communities in California impacted by Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC). The earliest CMB projects notably catalyzed the transformation of the former McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, and Norton Air Force Base, in San Bernardino.

As a pioneer in the industry, CMB has leveraged its innovative loan model and job creation methodology (both have since become industry-standards) to power the development of a spectrum of EB-5 projects across a range of asset classes: from logistics to multi-family to mixed-use.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB Regional Centers (CMB) has been a leader in the EB-5 industry for over 28 years, with its first regional center designation approved in 1997. Since then, CMB has assisted over 6,700 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on partnerships that have undergone United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) adjudication. To date, CMB has repaid over $1.4 billion USD to investors.

