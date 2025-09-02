Ready-to-Eat Food Packaging Market Size Expected to Achieve USD 164.92 Billion by 2034, Driven by Consumer Demand for Convenience and Sustainability

Ottawa, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ready-to-eat food packaging market size accounted for USD 89.53 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow steadily from USD 95.17 billion in 2025 to around USD 164.92 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market for ready-to-eat food packaging has observed a huge growth in recent times due to hectic lifestyles, leading to high demand for quick and easy solutions. Hence, consumers today prefer convenient food options with sustainable and microwaveable packaging to save time and energy with nutrient-rich food as well.

Ready-to-Eat Food Packaging Market Overview

Rising disposable income and rapid urbanization are leading to hectic life schedules of consumers these days. Hence, consumers today prefer convenient food options with less cooking time and instant preparation facilities, along with ensuring proper nutrition for the body. Such conditions aid the growth of the ready-to-eat food packaging market. Such a form of food packaging helps consumers to easily put their food packets in a microwave and heat them immediately just before eating for a serve of piping hot and nutritious meal in minutes. Food manufacturers ensure to follow sustainable preparation methods to enhance the shelf-life of food packaging, along with keeping a tap on its nutritional value, comprising an ideal quantity of fat, protein, moisture, and flavor.

As consumers demand convenience with sustainability, ready-to-eat packaging is evolving toward recyclable and microwave-safe formats that protect both food quality and the environment, said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB.

Key Highlights of Ready-to-Eat Food Packaging Market

By region, North America dominated the ready-to-eat food packaging market in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By material, the plastics segment dominated the market for ready-to-eat food packaging in 2024, whereas the paper and paperboard segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

By packaging type, the rigid packaging segment led the market in 2024, whereas the flexible packaging segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By product type, the boxes and cartons segment led the ready-to-eat food packaging market in 2024, whereas the films and wraps segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

By application, the ready-to-eat meals segment dominated the ready-to-eat food packaging market in 2024, whereas the snacks and confectionery segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.



How Has AI Impacted the Ready-to-Eat Food Packaging Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the ready-to-eat food packaging market by enhancing safety, efficiency, and consumer engagement. In production, AI-powered computer vision systems monitor packaging lines to detect defects, seal integrity issues, or contamination risks in real time, ensuring compliance with strict food safety standards. Machine learning models also optimize packaging material selection by analyzing performance, sustainability, and cost trade-offs, leading to more eco-friendly and durable solutions such as recyclable or biodegradable films. AI-driven predictive analytics improve operational efficiency by forecasting demand, reducing downtime through predictive maintenance of packaging machinery, and minimizing material waste. AI is enabling safer, smarter, and more sustainable packaging innovations, positioning the RTE food packaging market for strong growth in line with rising global demand for convenience food.

New Trends of Ready-to-Eat Food Packaging Market

Hectic lifestyle with high demand for convenient and nutritious food options is one of the major factors for the growth of the ready-to-eat food packaging market.

High demand for plant-based and convenient vegan food options is another major factor for the growth of the market among consumers following a plant-based diet.

options is another major factor for the growth of the market among consumers following a plant-based diet. High demand for convenient and portable packaged food options is another major factor for the growth of the market, as such options allow consumers to carry their meals easily and even consume them in scenarios with a time crunch.

Brands providing ready-to-eat food in sustainable packaging are highly preferred compared to those providing traditional packaging. Hence, such options also help the growth of the market.

Advanced technology in the form of sensors for proper tracking of the packaging is another factor for the growth of the market.



Recent Developments in the Ready-to-Eat Food Packaging Market

In June 2025 , JBT Marel, a solution provider to the food and beverage industry, launched its patented Efficient Agitation (EA) Retort, allowing a wider range of packaging formats. ( Source - https://www.packagingstrategies.com)

, JBT Marel, a solution provider to the food and beverage industry, launched its patented Efficient Agitation (EA) Retort, allowing a wider range of packaging formats. ( - https://www.packagingstrategies.com) In February 2024, Zepto Café announced its milestone of crossing 1 lakh deliveries per day after its launch. The rapid food delivery allows consumers to buy various food options at economical prices. (Source- https://www.ndtv.com)

Case Study: Marks & Spencer’s Recyclable Paper-Fibre Tray Trial

The ready-to-eat (RTE) food sector is under mounting pressure to reduce plastic dependency while maintaining performance in microwave- and oven-ready packaging. Conventional plastic trays, while durable, have been difficult to replace due to their heat resistance and barrier integrity.

Challenge

M&S aimed to meet its corporate sustainability targets—100% recyclable food packaging by 2025 and the elimination of 1 billion plastic units by 2027–28. The main challenge was to identify a fibre-based tray solution that could withstand both microwave and oven heating without compromising consumer convenience or food safety.

Solution

In May 2025, M&S launched a UK-first trial of a recyclable paper-fibre ready-meal tray for its popular Fiery Chicken Tikka Masala. The tray, certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), combines renewable fibre material with a thin, food-safe liner, enabling:

Dual heat compatibility — safe for use in both ovens and microwaves.

Recyclability — suitable for disposal in household paper recycling streams.

Convenience — no need for consumers to separate liners or transfer food.



Results

500 million plastic units eliminated from M&S packaging by March 2025, ahead of schedule.

1 billion plastic units targeted for removal by 2027–28.

Strong consumer reception to the trial, with packaging durability and ease-of-use matching that of conventional trays.

Positioned M&S as a sustainability leader in the RTE category, encouraging industry peers to accelerate fibre-based packaging adoption.

Key Takeaway

M&S’s fibre-based tray trial demonstrates that sustainability and convenience can coexist in ready-meal packaging. By proving that recyclable fibre trays can perform under heat stress while aligning with climate commitments, this initiative sets a benchmark for the broader RTE food packaging market.

Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Ready-to-Eat Food Packaging Market?

One of the major growth factors for the growth of the ready-to-eat food packaging market is the hectic lifestyles of consumers, restraining them from devoting time to complete traditional cooking methods. Hence, consumers today demand convenient food options in convenient packaging that can be easily popped in a microwave to get hot and nutritious food. Food manufacturers also ensure nutritional levels of food, along with convenient packaging, helping the growth of the market for ready-to-eat food packaging. Integration of advanced technology, helpful for tracking the packaging, is also helping the market grow, as manufacturers can keep track of their packages for real-time monitoring.

Challenge

Managing the Costs and Inappropriate Food Manufacturers hamper the Growth of the Market

The food packaging plays a vital role in the ready-to-eat food packaging market. Hence, food manufacturers must pay attention to food packaging to maintain the food’s shelf life and ensure the packaging is convenient and portable. The packaging plays an essential role in the market; hence, improper management of packaging and inexperienced food manufacturers may lower the market’s growth. Hence, such issues may restrain the market’s growth.

Opportunity

Attractive Packaging Is Helping the Growth of the Market

Attractive packaging in the form of attractive colors, designs, and sizes of food packaging is a huge opportunity for the growth of the ready-to-eat food packaging market. Such packaging helps to attract more consumers, fueling the growth of the segment along with the growth of the market. Hence, brands providing such attractive packaging are above their competitors and also help contribute to the growth of the market.

Ready-to-Eat Food Packaging Market Regional Analysis

North America Dominated the Ready-to-Eat Food Packaging Market in 2024

North America dominated the ready-to-eat food packaging market in 2024 due to the presence of dominant players in the domain, helping the growth of the market. Food manufacturing brands providing food options such as sandwiches, salads, burgers, and various other snack options in convenient and portable options are also helping the growth of the market in the region. Food manufacturers ensure that the shelf-life, nutrition, and freshness of the food are maintained and intact to avoid losses and maintain the smooth functioning of the market.

Asia Pacific Is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and high demand for convenient food options, which are helpful to support busy schedules. Countries like India and China play a vital role in the growth of the ready-to-eat food packaging market in the foreseeable period. High investment by the key players of the market in the region is another major factor helping the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific in the foreseeable future. High demand by consumers for convenient and portable packaging for various food items helps the market to grow, as such products help to satisfy the growing demand for convenient and nutritional food options.

Ready-to-Eat Food Packaging Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.3% Market Size in 2024 USD 89.53 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 95.17 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 164.92 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Ready-to-Eat Food Packaging Market Segmental Analysis

Material Analysis

The plastic segment dominated the ready-to-eat food packaging market in 2024 as recycling helped the segment to grow. Recycling of used plastic and maintaining recyclability and sustainability are other major factors helping the growth of the market. Government measures supporting the recycling initiative are also helping the growth of the market. The segment’s growth is also observed due to measures taken to protect the population from damage caused by plastic usage.

The paper and paperboard segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the foreseen period as the segment aids in sustainability, recyclability, biodegradability, and a lower carbon footprint. The segment highlights the use of recyclable products, such as recyclable fibers, and renewable sources of energy, which are helpful for the growth of the market. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

Packaging Type Analysis

The rigid packaging segment led the ready-to-eat food packaging market in 2024 due to the availability of creative and sustainable packaging, helping the growth of the market. Such packaging solutions help the companies to keep the food intact and allow consumers to carry them easily while traveling or being outdoors. It allows the segment to grow in the foreseen period. The rising e-commerce platform supporting advertising of various brands is also helping the growth of the market.

The flexible packaging segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to multiple reasons, helping the growth of the market. Flexible packaging is also helping the brands with clear advertising, further attracting customers and fueling the growth of the market. Flexible packaging with cost-effective methods and allowing the companies to manage the expenses for development of the required sectors is another major factor for the growth of the market in the region.

Product Type Analysis

The boxes and cartons segment led the ready-to-eat food packaging market in 2024 due to consumer awareness for sustainability, compelling brands to follow sustainable packaging methods. The segment also highlights the high demand for brands providing sustainable packaging compared to those following the traditional packaging methods. The segment also helps to enhance the product portfolio of a brand, further helping the growth of the ready-to-eat food packaging market.

The films and wraps segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period as the segment highlights the importance of the use of protective wrapping, improved stability, and improved security. Such protective packaging forms help to enhance the shelf life of food items and allow consumers to make the packaging portable and easy to carry.

Application Type Analysis

The ready-to-eat meals segment dominated the ready-to-eat food packaging market in 2024 due to the convenience provided by the segment, allowing consumers to carry their food packaging easily and consume it at any time. Such meal options also allow consumers to consume nutritional food options in a convenient way. Such food options allow consumers to consume nutritional food options while saving time. Such food options also allow consumers to pop the packaging in the microwave, allowing them to save time and consume good food.

The snacks and confectionery segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to its convenience factor. The segment also highlights the importance of nutritional foods in convenient packaging, allowing consumers to keep a tap on their required essentials anywhere and anytime. The segment also enhances the importance of convenience foods for people with hectic life schedules, which is helpful for them to save time.

Top Companies of the Ready-to-Eat Food Packaging Market

Amcor PLC

Sumkoka

Berry Global Group

Sealed Air

DS Smith

Sonoco

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Tetra Pak

International Paper

Ball Corporation

Segments Covered in the Report

By Material

Plastics

Paper and paperboard

Metal

Glass

Others



By Packaging Type

Rigid packaging

Flexible packaging

Semi-rigid packaging



By Product

Boxes and cartons

Cans

Cups and bowls

Films and wraps

Pouches

Trays

Others



By Application

Ready-to-eat meals

Instant noodles and pasta

Snacks and confectionery

Meat and seafood

Fruits and vegetables

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

