Emmy®-Nominated Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein Marks 10th Anniversary Season, Premiering September 2025 on PBS.org and on Public Television Stations

New York, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Emmy®-nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein returns this September for its milestone 10th anniversary season on PBS.org, featuring 13 new half-hour episodes spotlighting the latest breakthroughs in mental health prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

The new season will be available nationally on public television stations beginning September 1 (check local listings) and streaming on PBS.org. A list of local airtimes can be found at https://www.bbrfoundation.org/healthy-minds-tv.

Hosted by series creator Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, Healthy Minds brings together top experts to explore urgent mental health topics affecting children, adolescents, and adults — from Alzheimer’s disease and autism to eating disorders, binge drinking, and the intersection of mental illness and the criminal justice system.

“Over the past decade, Healthy Minds has worked to break down the stigma around mental illness by sharing real stories and the latest scientific advances,” said Dr. Borenstein. “As we mark our 10th anniversary season, we remain committed to providing viewers with trusted information, promoting understanding, and showing that with help, there is always hope.”

Highlights this season include new insights into adolescent psychosis, cutting-edge psychiatric medications, the biology of motivated behavior, pioneering research on growing brain cells in the lab, and innovative therapies for borderline personality disorder and hoarding.

Produced by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, Healthy Minds has received a number of Telly Awards over the years, including 11 announced earlier this year in the categories of Public Interest & Awareness, Science & Technology, and Social Impact. The program is presented by Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and distributed by the National Education Telecommunications Association (NETA). Season 10 is made possible with support from the American Psychiatric Association Foundation, the John & Polly Sparks Foundation, and The WoodNext Foundation.

EPISODE DESCRIPTIONS

New Psychiatric Medications (Part One)

Ketamine and S-Ketamine target a different chemical system than many traditional medications for depression with rapid benefits and reduced suicide risk when part of a clinic-based overall treatment plan; a synthetic version of the hormone lost in childbirth may help patients with post-partum depression. Guest: John Krystal, M.D., Chair, Department of Psychiatry, Yale School of Medicine.

New Psychiatric Medications (Part Two)

New approaches to psychosis and schizophrenia treat symptoms without the side effects of traditional dopamine blockers; the potential for psychedelics to normalize brain function in depression within a psychotherapy framework; possible psychiatric use of GLP-1 medication to manage side effects and symptoms. Guest: John Krystal, M.D., Chair, Department of Psychiatry, Yale School of Medicine.

Alzheimer’s Disease: Diagnosis & Treatment

New advances in blood tests for biomarkers mean earlier diagnosis and defined categories of Alzheimer’s disease enabling doctors to delay onset of symptoms, with lower costs to patients and higher accuracy. Guest: Howard Fillit, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer, Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation.

Motivated Behavior: Training Your Brain

The biology of behavior offers tools for a holistic approach to increase good habits and decrease bad habits including how talk therapy, exposure therapy, meditation and spirituality and more can impact the brain’s pre-frontal cortex to regulate emotion and decision making. Guest: Nii Addy, Ph.D., Albert E. Kent Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Yale School of Medicine.

Borderline Personality Disorder

Borderline Personality Disorder patients now have access to several effective therapies including dialectical behavioral therapy, mentalization based therapy and psychiatric management with goals of self-reliance. Guest: Lois W. Choi-Kain, M.D., M.Ed., Director, Gunderson Personality Disorders Institute, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School.

Binge Drinking and Alcohol Misuse

How excessive alcohol use - especially begun during adolescence - impacts somatostatin levels in the brain causing anxiety, depression, and future cognitive decline, as well as permanent changes to mood and the brain’s pre-frontal cortex. Guest: Nicole Crowley, Ph.D., Director, Penn State Neuroscience Institute University Park, Associate Professor of Biology and Biomedical Engineering.

Hoarding Disorder

How excessive acquisition and difficulty discarding possessions leads to hoarding, the genetic and emotional components of the disorder, benefits of cognitive behavior therapy and virtual reality therapy, and how to help family members who don’t recognize their problem. Guest: Carolyn Rodriguez, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Stanford University School of Medicine.

Eating Disorders and Self-Control

Innovative research uses mathematical models, brain imaging, and behavior assessments to understand and treat the underlying issues of bulimia nervosa and binge eating. Guest: Laura A. Berner, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Principal Investigator, Center for Computational Psychiatry, Center of Excellence in Eating and Weight Disorders, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Mental Illness and The Criminal Justice System

Exploring the unique issues when someone with a psychiatric or neurodevelopmental condition is brought into the criminal justice system as a result of their symptoms or behaviors, including the best way to proceed in that situation, preventative measures, and the value of an independent forensic mental health evaluation for diagnosis and testimony. Guest: Criminal attorney Elizabeth Kelley.

Autism (Part One)

The key factors for diagnostic assessment of autism – developmental history, degree of symptoms, eye contact, and motor behaviors; studies of genetics and infant eye gaze may lead to earlier diagnosis and intervention. Guest: John N. Constantino, M.D., Liz and Frank Blake Chair of Children’s Behavioral and Mental Health, and Chief of Behavioral and Mental Health at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Autism (Part Two)

The importance of access to early intervention and the right education plan for autistic children; considering the issues unique to the transition from childhood through adolescence and adulthood with autism. Guest: John N. Constantino, M.D., Liz and Frank Blake Chair of Children’s Behavioral & Mental Health, and Chief of Behavioral and Mental Health at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Growing Brain Cells in the Lab

Research pioneers turn skin cells from patients with psychiatric conditions into stem cells and then brain cells in cultures to learn how disorders arise to potentially develop therapeutics. Guest: Sergiu P. Pasca, M.D., Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and Bonnie Uytengsu and Family Founding Director, Stanford Brain Organogenesis Program, Stanford University.

Treatment of Psychosis in Teens and Young Adults

The importance of education about symptoms and early intervention to reduce the duration of untreated psychosis, and the value of programs for young people that use a team approach and peer support for patients and their families; substance-induced psychotic disorder and suicide prevention. Guest: Robert O. Cotes, M.D., Professor of Psychiatry, Emory University School of Medicine.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $475 million to fund more than 5,700 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves more than one million people each week through Connecticut Public Television and Connecticut Public Radio, as well as through our many digital and online platforms, including ctpublic.org. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public’s main offices are located in Hartford, CT with studios at Gateway Community College in New Haven, CT as well as Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. Connecticut Public is also sole owner of the for-profit MediaVision Creative agency in Norwalk, CT. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.

About the National Educational Telecommunications Association

The National Educational Telecommunications Association is a professional association that serves public television licensees and educational entities in all 50 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Since 1967, the Association’s reason for existing has been to connect public television people and ideas, by providing quality programming, educational resources, professional development, management support, and national representation.

