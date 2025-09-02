Vislink Launches Mobile Private 5G Live Production Solution with Grass Valley and Acromove at IBC 2025

Mt. Olive, New Jersey, USA, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: VISL), a global leader in real-time video communications for the defense, public safety, and broadcast markets, has partnered with Grass Valley and Acromove to debut a flexible new end-to-end live production solution powered by private 5G.

Launching at IBC 2025, the system is designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality, low-latency content delivery from any location. Combining the expertise of three industry leaders, the solution delivers a highly portable, secure, and fully integrated workflow for next-generation live production. The solution connects Grass Valley’s leading LDX 100 cameras with Vislink’s INCAM-GV 5G wireless camera transmitter and Acromove’s secure private 5G network system. The result is a seamless workflow from capture to production that enables faster turnaround, reduced infrastructure costs, and greater operational flexibility for broadcasts of any size or nature.

With quick deployment times, low latency, and resilience against public network congestion, the private 5G backbone ensures deterministic performance under the most demanding conditions. Built with security at its core, it offers SIM-based access control, fully isolated private spectrum, and encrypted links to safeguard content and control signals.

The joint solution’s highly portable architecture means rapid deployment is possible in minutes - ideal for live sports, breaking news, and remote event coverage which may require camera to quickly be moved to alternative locations. Broadcasters benefit from cost and footprint savings through reduced reliance on OB trucks, minimized satellite usage, and smaller onsite crews, all without compromising quality.

Mickey Miller, CEO at Vislink said: “This innovative new solution empowers broadcasters to deliver flawless live coverage with the speed and clarity today’s audience’s demand. Whether capturing the energy of live sport, the urgency of breaking news in a city centre, or the drama unfolding in remote locations, our private 5G-powered workflow ensures they can stay connected to the action and share it with the world in real time.”

Paul de Bresser, Product Manager at Grass Valley added: “By combining Grass Valley’s camera and production expertise with Acromove’s private 5G and Vislink’s network technology, we’re enabling workflows that were previously only possible with large-scale, fixed infrastructure.”

​​​George Katiniotis, CEO, Acromove, said: ​​“Our private 5G solutions give broadcasters the connectivity they need to deliver high-quality live content from virtually anywhere.”

Live demonstrations of the solution will take place at the IBC trade show on the Vislink stand 10.C27 and the Grass Valley Stand 9.A01.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions, enabling broadcasters, defense and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Vislink provides live streaming solutions using RF, bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.”

For more information, visit www.vislink.com

Press inquiries:

Vislink: marketing@vislink.com

Acromove: Effie Salta, Marketing and Sales Operations; effie.salta@acromove.com

Grass Valley: Bénédicte Fauveau, PR, Media Relations & External Comms; benedicte.fauveau@grassvalley.com

Attachment