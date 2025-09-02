XRP News: Sparkvia AI — Inside the First AI-Powered Writing Platform on XRP – SPARK Token Public Sale Opens for Early Investors

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkvia AI has Launched an AI-Powered writing platform, purpose built for the XRP Ledger and powered by a transparent, pay-as-you-go credit system. Alongside the product rollout, the company has opened the SPARK (SPK) public sale live now at https://sale.sparkvia.ai/ .





At the center of the platform is over 116 AI-powered writing tools. A production-grade tools, that turns a short prompt keyword, an outline, or a few bullet points into a coherent draft content in seconds. When the draft is ready, creators export to plain text or Markdown for immediate use across blogs, newsletters, or landing pages.

What makes Sparkvia different, is how the credits model system is mapped to actual work. Each prompt generation, section rewrite, and stylistic refinement consumes Spark credits, with each prompt task, debits the same Spark credit. Spark credits purchase appears instantly in a simple ledger inside the user’s billing dashboard, so teams and users see exactly what was spent, when, and for which outcome, removing subscription lock-in and turning content budgets into precise, auditable records.

The model fits the XRP Ledger by design. Top-ups settle quickly with low fees, so a creator can add credits mid-session without breaking flow. Because transactions are recorded on-chain, usage is verifiable and easy to reconcile, useful for agencies billing clients, startups tracking campaign costs, or educators running classroom labs. In practice, Sparkvia pairs familiar writing workflows with crypto-native economics: create when you need to, at internet speed, and only pay for the work you do.

To deepen this utility, Sparkvia has opened the SPARK (SPK) public sale . SPK is a utility token used inside Sparkvia to obtain Spark credits and access all the writing tools across the writing platform (including AI Writer, Creative Home Page, Advanced Blog Post Writer, Grammar & Style Editor, and All-in-One Social Post).

How to participate in Spark Token Public Sale:

“SPARK connects what creators pay with what they produce,” said Zayven Annati, founder of Sparkvia AI. “By aligning credits to outputs and settling everything on the XRP Ledger, we’ve built a clean, usage-based experience that mirrors how modern teams create.”

About Sparkvia AI

Sparkvia AI is an AI-driven writing platform built on the XRP Ledger. Designed for marketers, founders, and creators, Sparkvia delivers fast, pay-as-you-go access to advanced writing tools through on-chain credits. The company was founded by Zayven Annati and is headquartered in Malta.

Public Sale Portal: https://sale.sparkvia.ai/

