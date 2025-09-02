Hunton Expands National Appellate Team with Ryan Clinton in Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryan Clinton, a nationally recognized appellate lawyer who formerly served as an assistant solicitor general for the state of Texas and has extensive experience handling state and federal appeals for private sector clients, particularly in the energy industry, has joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as a partner. Clinton will lead the firm’s Texas appeals practice.

Based in the firm’s Austin, Texas office, Clinton has represented clients in appeals courts throughout the state, as well as in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and the United States Supreme Court. Among his dozens of arguments are ten appearances before the Texas Supreme Court.

His diverse appellate practice includes matters involving oil and gas disputes, personal injury claims, employment litigation, intellectual property, government and constitutional issues, and breach of contract appeals.

“Ryan is highly regarded as a leading appellate lawyer and is an ideal strategic fit to lead our Texas appeals practice, as the state continues to grow as a center for commercial disputes, with the recent additions of the newly created Texas Business Court and Fifteenth Court of Appeals,” said Elbert Lin, chair of Hunton’s issues and appeals practice.

“Ryan’s addition reflects our commitment to continuing to grow our leading, full service national appellate practice,” added Alexandra Cunningham, head of Hunton’s litigation team. “The experience and insight he brings enhances our ability to deliver market-leading client service. We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to the firm.”

Clinton joins the firm from Davis Gerald & Cremer PC, where he was a shareholder for more than a decade. Earlier in his career, he was a partner at appellate boutique Hankinson LLP. Clinton also served as an Assistant Solicitor General in the Texas Attorney General’s Office, from 2002 to 2008.

Clinton’s notable representations include:

Represented energy company in challenge of $125 million arbitration award on evident-partiality grounds in the Texas Supreme Court—resulting in reversal and remand of award.

Represented two oil and gas producers in pair of disputes over ownership of valuable mineral interests in the Texas Supreme Court—resulting in affirmances of take-nothing judgments in favor of clients.

Represented oil and gas company defending against allegations of fraudulent inducement and claiming hundreds of millions of dollars in damages—resulting in reversal of appellate judgment and rendition of take-nothing judgment.

Led appellate representation of Texas A&M University in litigation arising from the tragic “Aggie Bonfire” collapse in state and federal appellate courts.

Clinton is Board Certified in Civil Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and holds a Band 3 Chambers USA ranking (USA Nationwide: Oil & Gas Litigation, Chambers USA, 2025). He has also been recognized in Texas Monthly, Austin Monthly, and The American Lawyer.

A frequently sought speaker, Clinton is often called upon to present at Texas oil-and-gas litigation conferences. He has also presented on topics including governmental entity disputes, the Texas Tort Claims Act, and representing clients before the Texas Supreme Court.

Clinton received his bachelor’s degree in 1997 from Duke University and his law degree in 2000 from the University of Virginia School of Law, graduating with Order of the Coif honors.

