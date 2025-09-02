JUST PUBLISHED: Faith And Fate Intertwine In A New Memoir About A Christian Pastor’s Childhood Plagued With Demons

Charleston, SC, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing and Matra Collier excitedly announce the release of the latter’s debut memoir focused on the terrifying, demonic encounters he had as a young boy living in the South.

Rewind time to the late 1980s in Decatur, Georgia, and readers will find a five-year-old boy living with his grandmother, Chris. Chris was a strong and loving woman who had lived through segregation and now raised the five-year-old boy and his siblings in a nurturing home with the help of other family members.

However, the boy struggled with behavioral issues. Despite his loving environment, he couldn’t seem to stay out of trouble—an issue exacerbated by terrifying, nightly encounters with demons that tormented him for years. Too frightened to speak out, the boy tried to weather the unknown, causing a years-long maelstrom of anxiety, fear, and emotional distress. Only later did he discover his older brother had seen the demons, too.

Escape Midnight is the all-too-true story of author Martra as a boy—and how he found reprieve at the hands of Jesus.

“[This book’s focus is] to be inspirational to the reader in hopes that they realize that although they may experience many tests and trials, they too can become triumphant through their faith in Jesus.”

Escape Midnight: From Tragedy to Triumph is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms:

Facebook: Travlious Collier

About the Author:

Martra Collier works in Christian ministry, serving as a pastor and in community outreach. Inspired by Billy Graham, Myles Monroe and Charles Stanley, he found his purpose through faith in Jesus Christ. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, he now lives in South Carolina with his wife and children. Escape Midnight is his first book.

Media Contact:

Martra B. Collier

escapemidnightnow@gmail.com

escape.midnight@mail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Martra B. Collier

