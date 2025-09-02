FG Communities Completes Acquisition in Hildebran, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Hildebran, NC.

Residents of the community are only minutes from downtown Hickory, NC, with its restaurants, shops, and museums. Downtown Morganton can be reached in about a half hour, and Lake Norman can be reached in under an hour.

Growth in the region has created increasing demands for affordable housing. The Hildebran manufactured housing community offers our residents an affordable solution.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, “We believe that Western North Carolina will continue to experience growth. The Hildebran manufactured housing community is well positioned to benefit from this growth.”

About FG® Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 53 properties with over 2,500 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

Contact:

Michael Anise, CEO

ir@fgcommunities.com

https://fgcommunities.com

Source:

FG Communities