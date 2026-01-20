FG Communities Completes Acquisition in Canton, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is pleased to announce its most recent acquisition in Canton, North Carolina, continuing the company’s expansion across Western North Carolina.

This acquisition furthers FG Communities’ growth in the Asheville market and reflects the company’s focus on well-located communities with long-term demand. The Canton community is located approximately 15 miles west of downtown Asheville, offering residents convenient access to both the city and the surrounding mountain region. Canton is known for its scenic beauty and outdoor lifestyle, with nearby opportunities for fishing, kayaking, and hiking.

Canton also features a historic downtown, home to locally owned shops and eateries that contribute to the town’s character and sense of community. Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, “Canton offers a unique combination of natural beauty, outdoor recreation, and a strong local community. We’re pleased to continue expanding in this part of Western North Carolina, where we see the opportunity to create long-term value while providing quality, affordable housing for residents.”

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 70 properties with over 3,000 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

Source:

FG Communities