Vow ASA: Notification of trade by close associate of primary insider

Ulf Tore Hekneby, close associate of Cecilie Brænd Hekneby, CFO in Vow ASA, has purchased 927,941 shares at an average price of NOK 2.0433 per share in Vow ASA. After this transaction, Mrs. Hekneby and close associates own 4,171,299 shares in the Company.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





