Courbevoie, France – September 2, 2025

Bureau Veritas Ranks Top Performer in S&P Global CSA Score 2025

Bureau Veritas is honored and proud to announce that it has improved its ESG performance in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Revealed in August 2025, the company's score reaches 84 out of 100 points, positioning it in first place among Professional Services sector companies – which encompasses the TIC sector.

This achievement highlights the significant progress made by Bureau Veritas across various ESG dimensions:

Environment: Continued development of Environmental Management Policy

Social: Ongoing strengthening of Customer Satisfaction

Governance: Improvement of Transparency, Reporting, and Risk Management practices.



This distinction marks the seventh consecutive year Bureau Veritas has distinguished itself in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). It reflects the constant commitment of the company's 84,000 employees to embody a reference model in sustainability.

ABOUT BUREAU VERITAS

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers’ excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas’ 84,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company’s technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter .

ABOUT THE S&P GLOBAL CSA

The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is a benchmark annual evaluation of corporate sustainability practices. Covering over 12,000 companies across 62 industrial sectors, the CSA uses a rigorous multi-criteria analysis methodology, evaluating each organization through 110 questions across environmental, social, and governance dimensions. Its unique double materiality methodology allows measuring not only companies' impact on society and the environment but also how sustainability issues influence their performance and value creation. The ESG score, rated out of 100, offers investors and stakeholders a comparative and in-depth vision of companies' sustainable development strategies on a global scale.



