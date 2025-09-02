Molex Quasar OptiX Field Mountable Connector Now Available Through Heilind Electronics

WILMINGTON, MASS., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bringing speed and simplicity to fiber terminations, Heilind Electronics now offers the Molex Quasar OptiX™ Field Mountable Connector—an advanced solution that combines fast installation with high optical performance to meet the demands of modern network infrastructure.

The Quasar OptiX connector is engineered for ease of use in the field, eliminating the need for epoxy, polishing, or curing. It enables fiber terminations in under two minutes and delivers exceptional insertion loss performance—meeting rigorous GR-326 requirements for long-term reliability and environmental durability.

Available in SC and LC formats for both single-mode and multimode fiber, the connector system is ideal for backbone and horizontal cable runs, field repairs, and network expansions where speed, flexibility, and performance are critical.

“With the demand for high-speed fiber connectivity growing rapidly, the Quasar OptiX connector is a game-changer for customers needing fast, field-ready solutions,” said Sal Baldo, NA Director of Supplier Relations at Heilind Electronics. “We’re proud to work with Molex to deliver next-generation optical connectivity for evolving network infrastructures.”

Heilind Electronics is an authorized distributor of Molex fiber optic and interconnect solutions and supports customers with a broad inventory, technical expertise, and responsive service.

To learn more about the Molex Quasar OptiX Field Mountable Connector, visit Heilind’s website or contact your local Heilind sales representative.

