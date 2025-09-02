As Fall Camping Boom Begins, Jellystone Park and Outdoors Expert Jeremy Puglisi Share Tips on Camping with Pets

Editor’s Note: Puglisi is available for Zoom and phone interviews

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Say goodbye to the dog days of summer and hello to fall camping, glamping and RVing trips, which increasingly include family pets.

According to a PETS International survey, 72% of pet owners worldwide travel with their furry friends each year. With cooler temperatures on the way, families are now booking fall and Halloween camping trips, with many planning to bring pets.

Outdoor family vacations continue to grow in popularity, so Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts has teamed up with camping expert, podcaster, and author Jeremy Puglisi to offer tips that ensure all family members – including four-legged ones – have safe, enjoyable fall adventures.

Jellystone Park, with more than 75 pet-friendly locations in the U.S. and Canada, is renowned for its fall and Halloween themed weekends that include trick-or-treating and costume contests for people and pets, magic pumpkin patches, campsite and cabin decorating contests, autumn arts and crafts, and haunted houses. Guests enjoy a wide array of cabin and luxury glamping accommodations as well as premium, full hook-up RV sites. Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.

“Nobody wants to leave their pets behind, and camping is a far better alternative to boarding them or staying in hotels or vacation homes,” said Puglisi, who noted that a GoRVing survey found 68% of RV owners bring a pet with them on RV vacations. Most – 92% – bring dogs, but 14% of owners take cats along on RV trips.

Puglisi is the longtime host of The RV Atlas podcast. He and wife Stephanie co-authored Where Should We Camp Next?, a USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award Winner, as well as several other family camping and RVing guides. They and their three kids travel with two dogs, Maddie and Maverick.

“Whether you are camping in an RV or a cabin, your pets are with you throughout the entire trip, adding to the experience and memories,” Puglisi said. He added that most campgrounds and RV resorts welcome pets, including dogs, cats, and other animals. Compared to hotels with costly pet surcharges, Jellystone Park locations allow pets at no or very low cost. RVers pay no pet fees, and while some locations may have additional charges for pet-friendly cabins, they are far less than those typically charged by hotels and vacation homes.

According to Trent Hershenson, vice president of Marketing, many Jellystone Park Camp-Resort locations have recently added new amenities designed for four-footed campers such as fenced dog parks with obstacles and cabins and RV sites with attached fenced “doggy dens.” The Jellystone Park location near Akron, Ohio now even features a dog splash pad.

Some locations host pet-themed events and activities such as “Yappy Hours” that bring guests and their dogs together. Camp stores are stocked with dog treats, supplies and branded pet merchandise, with some offering “barkchuterie” boards.

Hershenson encourages families to make reservations now. “Fall and Halloween weekends are among the busiest of the year,” he said. “With more families discovering camping and Jellystone Park, RV sites and pet-friendly accommodations often sell out.”

Puglisi offers these tips for families who are new to outdoor vacations and planning to travel with their pets:

BEFORE YOU GO

Pick a destination close to home. This will allow for more time to have fun.

Confirm the campground or resort is pet friendly. Understand the location’s pet policies, restrictions, and fees, and make sure it offers pet-related amenities.

Ensure your pet’s ID tags, microchip information, vaccinations and preventive treatments are current. It is vital that your pets be up to date on their rabies and other shots as well as flea, tick, and heartworm medications. Remember to bring a copy of your pet’s medical records with you.

Pack health and safety essentials for your pet, such as pet-safe insect repellent, a brush or comb and a small pet first aid kit.

WHILE YOU ARE CAMPING

Keep your pet and site safe. Food and waste need to be properly sealed and stored to avoid attracting wildlife and pests. Keep your pet leashed or in a secure area, provide shade and fresh water at all times, and never leave it unattended.

Keep your dog leashed while at your site as well and when away, especially near trails, water, wildlife, and other campers. Even obedient dogs may wander, chase wildlife or other guests. Some plants can make pets ill when eaten.

Keep dogs away from swimming areas. Health regulations do not allow dogs in pools and lakes where people swim.

Monitor your pet’s health daily. The American Kennel Club recommends checking your dog from nose to tail each evening. It’s especially important to look for ticks.

Be aware of weather changes. Temperatures in the fall can change quickly and dramatically. Be sure to provide shade and water for your pet during the day and make sure they stay warm inside your RV or cabin in the evening.



Visit the Jellystone Park blog for a downloadable checklist.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Whether it’s trick-or-treating with kids and pets in costumes or relaxing around a fire, camping, glamping and RVing provide unique opportunities for everyone in the family – including pets –

to enjoy amazing autumn adventures. Following these suggestions will make for trouble-free and memorable family outings.

