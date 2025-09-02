ICYMI: Administrator Loeffler Pens Op-Ed in Support of President Trump’s Crime Crackdown in D.C.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In case you missed it, Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), published an op-ed in the Washington Reporter outlining how President Donald J. Trump’s decisive action to restore law and order in Washington, D.C., is helping small businesses thrive again.

Her piece applauds the President’s deployment of the National Guard under Section 740 of the D.C. Home Rule Act, which has resulted in a 45% drop in violent crime and a 15% overall decrease in crime citywide – giving families, workers, and small business owners renewed confidence to live, work, and invest in our nation’s capital.

Read the op-ed or view excerpts below:





“For four years, small businesses across America faced a rising crime wave. Hardworking job creators saw their storefronts vandalized, shelves looted, and unchecked violent crime that drove away customers.”





“Today, 81 percent of Americans say that crime is a “major problem” in our largest cities — the same cities where “defund the police” politics took hold in 2020, further exposing businesses and their employees as cashless bail and weak sentencing protected criminals.”



“President Donald J. Trump promised to restore law and order to all of America. His recent decision to invoke Section 740 of the D.C. Home Rule Act and deploy National Guard units to the streets of D.C. delivers on that promise with real results. It is a strong signal to every family, worker, and job creator across America that this Administration has their back. Since the President’s life-saving order, crime is has plummeted in Washington, D.C. Law enforcement have made over 1,100 arrests, including arrests of criminal illegal aliens and Tren de Aragua gang members. Violent crime has fallen 45 percent, with a 15 percent reduction overall.”





“As the last four years have shown with rising store closures in cities, small businesses cannot thrive without strong leadership on public safety. President Trump’s bold action is as much about fighting for parents, students, and workers as it is empowering the thousands of small businesses who serve our communities and keep them vibrant. President Trump isn’t just taking back the streets of Washington, D.C. He is taking back Main Street.”

# # #

