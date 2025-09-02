Disclosure of transactions in on shares from August 25th to August 29th,2025

Nanterre, September 1st, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from August 25th to August 29th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 25th to August 29th ,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2025-08-25FR000012548647 318123,953880XPAR
VINCI2025-08-25FR000012548638 504124,245680CEUX
VINCI2025-08-25FR000012548610 408125,004439TQEX
VINCI2025-08-25FR00001254869 770125,695660AQEU
VINCI2025-08-26FR000012548658 360114,915188XPAR
VINCI2025-08-26FR000012548631 133114,915580CEUX
VINCI2025-08-26FR000012548611 219114,917475TQEX
VINCI2025-08-26FR000012548610 288114,888623AQEU
VINCI2025-08-27FR000012548648 897115,309094XPAR
VINCI2025-08-27FR000012548636 495115,312119CEUX
VINCI2025-08-27FR000012548613 554115,339225TQEX
VINCI2025-08-27FR000012548612 054115,319935AQEU
VINCI2025-08-28FR000012548650 452116,916751XPAR
VINCI2025-08-28FR000012548625 255116,673492AQEU
VINCI2025-08-28FR000012548623 582116,571086CEUX
VINCI2025-08-28FR000012548610 711116,740290TQEX
VINCI2025-08-29FR000012548658 237116,169239XPAR
VINCI2025-08-29FR000012548625 034116,114239CEUX
VINCI2025-08-29FR000012548613 704116,096548AQEU
VINCI2025-08-29FR000012548613 025116,051440TQEX
      
  TOTAL548 000117,4324 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

