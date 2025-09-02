Nanterre, September 1st, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from August 25th to August 29th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 25th to August 29th ,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 2025-08-25 FR0000125486 47 318 123,953880 XPAR VINCI 2025-08-25 FR0000125486 38 504 124,245680 CEUX VINCI 2025-08-25 FR0000125486 10 408 125,004439 TQEX VINCI 2025-08-25 FR0000125486 9 770 125,695660 AQEU VINCI 2025-08-26 FR0000125486 58 360 114,915188 XPAR VINCI 2025-08-26 FR0000125486 31 133 114,915580 CEUX VINCI 2025-08-26 FR0000125486 11 219 114,917475 TQEX VINCI 2025-08-26 FR0000125486 10 288 114,888623 AQEU VINCI 2025-08-27 FR0000125486 48 897 115,309094 XPAR VINCI 2025-08-27 FR0000125486 36 495 115,312119 CEUX VINCI 2025-08-27 FR0000125486 13 554 115,339225 TQEX VINCI 2025-08-27 FR0000125486 12 054 115,319935 AQEU VINCI 2025-08-28 FR0000125486 50 452 116,916751 XPAR VINCI 2025-08-28 FR0000125486 25 255 116,673492 AQEU VINCI 2025-08-28 FR0000125486 23 582 116,571086 CEUX VINCI 2025-08-28 FR0000125486 10 711 116,740290 TQEX VINCI 2025-08-29 FR0000125486 58 237 116,169239 XPAR VINCI 2025-08-29 FR0000125486 25 034 116,114239 CEUX VINCI 2025-08-29 FR0000125486 13 704 116,096548 AQEU VINCI 2025-08-29 FR0000125486 13 025 116,051440 TQEX TOTAL 548 000 117,4324

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment