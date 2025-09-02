Kaleris Honored with ICTSI’s Strategic Supplier Award for Excellence in Partnership

ATLANTA, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleris, a global provider of leading supply chain software and optimization solutions, has received the “Strategic Supplier Award” from International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI). The award was presented by ICTSI’s Global Procurement team in collaboration with Global IT and the Operations Technology Tower during the 17th ICTSI Supplier Quality Awards Night held on July 8, 2025, in Manila, Philippines. The event recognizes supplier partnerships that deliver operational excellence and innovation across ICTSI’s global network.

Kaleris was nominated by Sebastiano Cerneka, ICTSI’s Global Corporate Information Technology Operations Technology Head, in acknowledgment of the company’s strategic, results-driven collaboration as part of the “Partnership for Productivity” program. Through the global implementation of the Kaleris N4 Terminal Operating System, the Kaleris Optimization Team and ICTSI have established a performance-based partnership model in which measurable improvements are the benchmark for success.

“We are proud to present this award as recognition of the dedication, expertise, and partnership that the Kaleris team has consistently demonstrated over the past years. More than just a token of appreciation, this award also stands as a badge of confidence and encouragement for the continued success and innovation we look forward to in the years ahead,” said Cerneka.

The Kaleris-ICTSI partnership is built on a strong commitment to continuous improvement, with a shared focus on enhancing operational efficiency. Through detailed weekly and monthly performance reporting, both teams gain actionable insights into operational trends, enabling them to proactively identify inefficiencies, streamline processes, and deliver results. Real-time visibility into terminal operations has empowered both teams to optimize the TOS and quickly address bottlenecks as they arise. This dynamic, data-driven approach has resulted in ongoing gains in productivity and efficiency across ICTSI’s global terminals.

“We are deeply honored to receive the Strategic Supplier Award from ICTSI,” said Kirk Knauff, CEO of Kaleris. “This recognition speaks to the strength of our partnership and our shared goal of improving terminal operations around the world. At Kaleris, we believe that meaningful collaboration is the key to lasting impact, and we are proud to be part of ICTSI’s journey toward continued excellence. We look forward to achieving even greater results together in the future.”

The award marks an important milestone and highlights the ongoing growth and strength of the relationship between Kaleris and ICTSI. Both organizations remain dedicated to driving innovation and elevating tomorrow’s global supply chain.

About Kaleris

Kaleris is a global software company dedicated to solving the world’s most complex supply chain transportation challenges. Trusted by over 650 companies across 92 countries, we provide mission-critical software for yard and transportation management, terminal operations, and ocean shipping. By building a more connected, visible, sustainable, and reliable global logistics ecosystem, we bridge the data and operational gaps that create inefficiencies and empower our customers to achieve their goals. For more information, visit www.kaleris.com

About ICTSI

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives. (www.ictsi.com)