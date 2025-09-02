Evolution Petroleum Schedules Fiscal Year End 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year-end 2025 financial and operating results on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, after the market closes. Additionally, Kelly Loyd, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Stash, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, and Mark Bunch, Chief Operating Officer, will review the results on a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Time

Dial-In: (844) 481-2813

International Dial-In: (412) 317-0677

Note: Dial-in participants should ask to join the Evolution Petroleum Corporation call.

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=9zwNJLNF

A webcast replay will be available through September 16, 2026, via the webcast link above and on Evolution's website at www.ir.evolutionpetroleum.com.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total shareholder returns through the ownership of and investment in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the U.S. The Company aims to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties through acquisitions, selective development opportunities, production enhancements, and other exploitation efforts. Visit www.evolutionpetroleum.com for more information.

Contact

Investor Relations

(713) 935-0122

ir@evolutionpetroleum.com