Pluxee acquires Skipr and reinforces its employee mobility benefits offering in Belgium and France

Pluxee acquires Skipr and reinforces its employee mobility benefits offering

offering in Belgium and France

Acquisition of 100% of Skipr, a Saas solution delivering a comprehensive and flexible employee mobility solution in Belgium and France

Pluxee to reinforce its position in the large and underpenetrated mobility benefit segment, and strengthen its multi-benefits offering in two key markets

Transaction to be fully funded from existing financial resources

Acquisition expected to be accretive to Group Organic Growth and Recurring EBITDA from Fiscal 2026

Paris: September 3, 2025 // Pluxee (the “Group”), a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement, today announces that it completed the acquisition of 100% of Skipr, an innovative and fast-growing Belgian company providing employee mobility solutions.

This acquisition represents a further step in advancing Pluxee’s strategic growth plan in Continental Europe and the execution of its disciplined M&A approach, enabling the Group to increase market share, broaden its offering and product portfolio, and enrich its tech capabilities.

Building on an existing successful partnership, this transaction reinforces Pluxee’s leading position in France and Belgium. Skipr provides a state-of-the-art SaaS solution especially designed to allow employees to choose their mobility option. It also provides Human Resources teams with a flexible tool that allows personalization and efficient management of expenses and carbon footprint.

By acquiring Skipr, Pluxee is well-positioned to continue capturing market share in a large and emerging benefit segment, supported by a growing interest in sustainable mobility among employers and employees. This transaction will expand revenues with an increased client base, create new cross-selling opportunities, and lay the foundation for the future integration of the solution into additional markets.

Given Skipr’ strong growth profile, the acquisition is expected to be accretive to Group Organic Growth and Recurring EBITDA from Fiscal 2026. The transaction will be fully funded from existing financial resources, with limited impact on leverage.

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 29 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,400 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

About Skipr

Skipr is a European Mobility Management SaaS helping organizations in a smooth transition towards sustainable and flexible mobility. Founded in Brussels and live in France and Belgium, Skipr combines a mobile app, management dashboard, and payment systems (card, IBAN …) into one seamless solution. Leveraging AI, Skipr not only powers smart mobility but also simplifies mobility expense management. Today, some of the largest employers in France and Belgium, trust Skipr to run their mobility policies, accelerate sustainability goals, and enable flexible commuting for their workforce.

