Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market Size to Hit USD 74.92 Billion by 2032 | Research by SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider,“The Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market size was valued at USD 41.31 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 74.92 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.78% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Rising Adoption of Wearable Safety Tech Fuels Market Growth

The smart personal safety and security device market is experiencing significant growth driven by increasing personal safety concerns, rising crime rates, and the growing demand for real-time monitoring solutions. The widespread use of smartphones and wearables has enabled seamless integration of GPS tracking, SOS alerts, fall detection, and health monitoring features, making these devices more appealing.

Additionally, heightened awareness of self-defense technologies among women, children, the elderly, and solo travelers is boosting adoption. In the U.S., crime awareness, connected wearable adoption, and demand for emergency alerts are further driving market expansion. Advancements in connectivity technologies, such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and satellite SOS, enhance device reliability, supporting their growing use among senior citizens, women professionals, and single travelers.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Device Type

In 2024, smart jewellery held 28.4% of the smart personal safety and security device market, driven by its stylish, discreet safety features like SOS alerts and GPS tracking, appealing to urban women. Meanwhile, smart clothing is set to record the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for multifunctional wearables in elderly care, health monitoring, and emergency alerts.

By Connectivity

In 2024, Bluetooth dominated the smart personal safety and security device market with a 39.3% share, driven by its compatibility, low power use, and suitability for compact wearables, such as smart jewelry and panic buttons. During 2025–2032, the cellular network segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR, fueled by 4G/5G expansion, enabling long-range communication for elderly care, lone worker safety, and emergency response.

By End-User

In 2024, Consumer Electronics led the smart personal safety and security device market with a 35.7% share and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025–2032. Growth is driven by rising demand for multifunctional wearables like smartwatches and fitness bands with safety, health, and communication features, supported by high awareness, single living trends, and technological advancements.

By Distribution Channel

In 2024, Online Retail accounted for 39.8% of the smart personal safety and security device market and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over 2025–2032. Growth is driven by expanding e-commerce platforms offering wide product access, user reviews, price comparisons, and doorstep delivery. Increasing smartphone use and internet penetration in developing economies further boost this segment’s adoption.

North America Leads, Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

In 2024, North America dominated the smart personal safety and security device market with a 36.5% share, driven by high wearable penetration, advanced infrastructure, and strong demand in consumer electronics, healthcare, and emergency response systems. The U.S. remains a key contributor due to solo lifestyle trends and women’s and elderly safety emphasis. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.54% during the forecast period of 2025–2032, fueled by urbanization, smartphone adoption, government initiatives, and rising safety concerns for women, children, and the elderly. China leads this region owing to its manufacturing base and rapid adoption of smart wearables. Europe holds a steady share with strict safety regulations, while Latin America and Middle East & Africa show emerging growth driven by urbanization and rising security awareness.

Recent Developments:

In Dec 2024, Samsung has introduced the One UI 7 beta with enhanced security and privacy features, including Knox Matrix, Theft Protection, and Auto Blocker, to provide multi-layered protection across connected devices. The update offers a new dashboard for real-time security monitoring, improved data recovery, and passkey-based authentication, enabling secure and seamless login across Galaxy devices and smart home ecosystems.

