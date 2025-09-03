Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
03 September 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 02 September 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 450.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 459.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):454.502767

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,594,784 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,335,646 have voting rights and 3,012,157 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE454.50276715,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
630459.0008:11:32LSE  
243458.0008:22:16LSE  
189457.0008:30:39LSE  
163457.0008:30:39LSE  
107457.0008:30:39LSE  
241455.0008:37:09LSE  
302451.5008:39:48LSE  
549450.5008:46:04LSE  
170451.0008:46:04LSE  
19451.5008:46:04LSE  
189451.5008:50:54LSE  
68452.0009:12:06LSE  
340452.0009:12:06LSE  
458453.5009:16:11LSE  
511453.5009:18:21LSE  
349453.5009:19:01LSE  
245454.0009:30:00LSE  
25454.0009:30:00LSE  
74454.0009:30:00LSE  
180454.0009:30:00LSE  
592455.0009:42:59LSE  
198454.5009:43:48LSE  
81454.5009:43:48LSE  
269454.0009:52:49LSE  
380454.5010:00:25LSE  
237454.5010:07:53LSE  
189455.0010:24:34LSE  
189455.0010:30:03LSE  
189454.5010:47:25LSE  
278455.0010:47:34LSE  
1,014455.0010:52:52LSE  
229455.0010:52:52LSE  
429455.0010:52:52LSE  
156454.5011:04:47LSE  
245454.5011:04:47LSE  
983454.5011:05:24LSE  
467455.0011:14:04LSE  
386454.5011:16:08LSE  
156454.5011:28:11LSE  
21454.5011:28:11LSE  
123454.5011:28:11LSE  
2454.5011:32:01LSE  
2454.5011:32:01LSE  
12454.5011:32:01LSE  
2454.5011:32:01LSE  
2454.5011:32:01LSE  
95454.5011:33:00LSE  
244454.5011:33:00LSE  
111454.5011:33:00LSE  
39454.5011:33:00LSE  
16454.5011:33:00LSE  
102454.5011:33:00LSE  
189454.5011:36:05LSE  
450455.0012:02:03LSE  
11455.0012:05:03LSE  
439455.0012:05:03LSE  
289454.5012:10:10LSE  
145454.5012:10:10LSE  
366454.5012:10:10LSE  
621454.5012:10:10LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

