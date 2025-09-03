LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

03 September 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 02 September 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 450.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 459.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 454.502767

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,594,784 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,335,646 have voting rights and 3,012,157 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 454.502767 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 630 459.00 08:11:32 LSE 243 458.00 08:22:16 LSE 189 457.00 08:30:39 LSE 163 457.00 08:30:39 LSE 107 457.00 08:30:39 LSE 241 455.00 08:37:09 LSE 302 451.50 08:39:48 LSE 549 450.50 08:46:04 LSE 170 451.00 08:46:04 LSE 19 451.50 08:46:04 LSE 189 451.50 08:50:54 LSE 68 452.00 09:12:06 LSE 340 452.00 09:12:06 LSE 458 453.50 09:16:11 LSE 511 453.50 09:18:21 LSE 349 453.50 09:19:01 LSE 245 454.00 09:30:00 LSE 25 454.00 09:30:00 LSE 74 454.00 09:30:00 LSE 180 454.00 09:30:00 LSE 592 455.00 09:42:59 LSE 198 454.50 09:43:48 LSE 81 454.50 09:43:48 LSE 269 454.00 09:52:49 LSE 380 454.50 10:00:25 LSE 237 454.50 10:07:53 LSE 189 455.00 10:24:34 LSE 189 455.00 10:30:03 LSE 189 454.50 10:47:25 LSE 278 455.00 10:47:34 LSE 1,014 455.00 10:52:52 LSE 229 455.00 10:52:52 LSE 429 455.00 10:52:52 LSE 156 454.50 11:04:47 LSE 245 454.50 11:04:47 LSE 983 454.50 11:05:24 LSE 467 455.00 11:14:04 LSE 386 454.50 11:16:08 LSE 156 454.50 11:28:11 LSE 21 454.50 11:28:11 LSE 123 454.50 11:28:11 LSE 2 454.50 11:32:01 LSE 2 454.50 11:32:01 LSE 12 454.50 11:32:01 LSE 2 454.50 11:32:01 LSE 2 454.50 11:32:01 LSE 95 454.50 11:33:00 LSE 244 454.50 11:33:00 LSE 111 454.50 11:33:00 LSE 39 454.50 11:33:00 LSE 16 454.50 11:33:00 LSE 102 454.50 11:33:00 LSE 189 454.50 11:36:05 LSE 450 455.00 12:02:03 LSE 11 455.00 12:05:03 LSE 439 455.00 12:05:03 LSE 289 454.50 12:10:10 LSE 145 454.50 12:10:10 LSE 366 454.50 12:10:10 LSE 621 454.50 12:10:10 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.