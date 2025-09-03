AKVA group ASA: Exercise of share options and mandatory notification of trade

The board of directors of AKVA group ASA (the “Company”) has today received notice of exercise of 80,000 options (the “Options”) by Nesse & Co AS, a close associate of the CEO and primary insider of the Company, Knut Nesse. The Options are part of the Company’s share-based option program and were originally granted to Knut Nesse personally. The Options were transferred from Knut Nesse to his controlled company Nesse & Co AS on 2 September 2025, prior to the exercise. Please see the Company’s stock exchange announcement made on 26 August 2022 for further information about the Options.

Following the exercise of the Options, Mr. Nesse will, directly or indirectly through Nesse & Co AS, hold 374,372 shares in the Company and have zero options to acquire shares in the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.



Dated: 3 September 2025

