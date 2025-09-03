AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for August 2025

In August 2025, AS Tallink Grupp transported 595,529 passengers, which is a 5.9% increase compared to August 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 11.1% to 19,518 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 4.7% to 83,569 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for August 2025 were the following:

 August 2025August 2024Change
Passengers595 529562 4515.9%
Finland - Sweden132 285134 051-1.3%
Estonia - Finland401 818347 28715.7%
Estonia - Sweden61 42681 113-24.3%
    
Cargo Units19 51821 953-11.1%
Finland - Sweden2 5693 208-19.9%
Estonia - Finland14 23915 806-9.9%
Estonia - Sweden2 7102 939-7.8%
    
Passenger Vehicles83 56979 7914.7%
Finland - Sweden8 4478 3930.6%
Estonia - Finland70 09366 6025.2%
Estonia - Sweden5 0294 7964.9%

 

FINLAND – SWEDEN
The August Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The August Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. Last year, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated the Tallinn-Stockholm route from 31 May until 31 August 2024.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The August Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Queen) and the Paldiski-Kapellskär (the passenger vessel Superfast IX) routes. A year ago, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by two cargo vessels - Sailor and Regal Star. Also, the Tallinn-Stockholm route was operated by two cruise ferries, Baltic Queen and Victoria I, from 31 May to 31 August 2024.

OTHER EVENTS
In August, the charter agreement of Galaxy I was extended from October 2025 until April 2026. The agreement includes another 6-month extension option after the end of the term.


