AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for August 2025

In August 2025, AS Tallink Grupp transported 595,529 passengers, which is a 5.9% increase compared to August 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 11.1% to 19,518 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 4.7% to 83,569 units compared to the same period a year ago.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for August 2025 were the following:
|August 2025
|August 2024
|Change
|Passengers
|595 529
|562 451
|5.9%
|Finland - Sweden
|132 285
|134 051
|-1.3%
|Estonia - Finland
|401 818
|347 287
|15.7%
|Estonia - Sweden
|61 426
|81 113
|-24.3%
|Cargo Units
|19 518
|21 953
|-11.1%
|Finland - Sweden
|2 569
|3 208
|-19.9%
|Estonia - Finland
|14 239
|15 806
|-9.9%
|Estonia - Sweden
|2 710
|2 939
|-7.8%
|Passenger Vehicles
|83 569
|79 791
|4.7%
|Finland - Sweden
|8 447
|8 393
|0.6%
|Estonia - Finland
|70 093
|66 602
|5.2%
|Estonia - Sweden
|5 029
|4 796
|4.9%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The August Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The August Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. Last year, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated the Tallinn-Stockholm route from 31 May until 31 August 2024.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The August Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Queen) and the Paldiski-Kapellskär (the passenger vessel Superfast IX) routes. A year ago, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by two cargo vessels - Sailor and Regal Star. Also, the Tallinn-Stockholm route was operated by two cruise ferries, Baltic Queen and Victoria I, from 31 May to 31 August 2024.
OTHER EVENTS
In August, the charter agreement of Galaxy I was extended from October 2025 until April 2026. The agreement includes another 6-month extension option after the end of the term.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: Anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Phone: +372 56157170
Attachment