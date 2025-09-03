Inoria, a CallTower Company, to Sponsor Genesys Xperience 2025

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, LONDON, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inoria, a CallTower company, announced its participation as a Silver sponsor at Xperience 2025 hosted by Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration. Xperience, the CX event of the year, will take place Sept. 8–10 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN convening industry leaders, innovators and professionals to propel organizations to the next level using AI, cloud and digital technologies to orchestrate highly personalized experiences at scale. At Xperience, Inoria will showcase how its integrated contact center, unified communications, and Conversational AI (CAI) solutions empower organizations to modernize operations, drive innovation, and deliver seamless, customer-centric experiences.

Xperience 2025 offers more than 100 sessions, including expert-led discussions, hands-on workshops and real-world case studies designed to inspire innovation and drive business transformation. Attendees can network with peers, engage with thought leaders and gain insights into the latest advancements in AI-powered experience orchestration.

“As a Silver Sponsor at this year’s event, we’re excited to demonstrate how our combined solutions deliver real business outcomes,” said Joe Bigio, SVP CCaaS & AI Solutions at Inoria. “Since joining CallTower, we’ve been able to offer our customers even greater flexibility, powerful integrations, and access to a global infrastructure that drives both innovation and cost efficiency.”

This year marks a meaningful return for Inoria, now operating under the CallTower banner following its recent acquisition. Together, Inoria and CallTower deliver a powerful, end-to-end solution that combines contact center expertise with unified communications and collaboration technologies—enabling organizations to scale faster and deliver more personalized service.

As a Genesys Premier Partner, Inoria provides tailored solutions designed for rapid deployment and long-term value. Inoria was named the 2024 Genesys North America Canada Partner of the Year and in 2025 received the Genesys Partner of the Year in the High Growth category—a reflection of its continued momentum and commitment to helping organizations transform their customer experience strategies.

With its expanding Conversational AI practice and comprehensive professional and managed services, Inoria provides end-to-end support—spanning strategic consulting, solution design, implementation, optimization, and ongoing operations—guaranteeing sustained CX success.

CallTower’s network spans 15 global data centers, enabling secure, high-performance communications and delivering measurable cost savings on usage and infrastructure. Together, Inoria and CallTower provide a unique value proposition—blending deep CX expertise with a full suite of cloud-based communication and collaboration tools, enhanced by Inoria’s rapidly growing Conversational AI capabilities.

“We’re not just connecting technology—we’re aligning it to real business needs,” added Joe Bigio. “From reducing complexity to accelerating ROI, we help organizations future-proof their customer experience strategies.”

During the event, stop by our booth, #S5, in the expo hall to see how our joint solutions can help your organization thrive.

To register and access more information about the agenda and event, visit the Xperience website.

About Inoria

Inoria, a CallTower Company, is the North American partner of choice, actively orchestrating the evolution of contact center operations. Inoria powers millions of customer interactions, passionately supporting organizations as they navigate their digital transformation journey through customized optimization, implementation, and integration services. Leveraging Conversational AI (CAI) and advanced analytics, Inoria provides deep insights and strategic recommendations that drive performance. Agile, personable, and humancentric, Inoria builds authentic relationships and champions success through inspired guidance, collaboration, and innovative solutions.

More than contact center expert consulting, Inoria is about enriching the customer experience, positioning them as a turnkey partner for all your contact center needs. For more information about Inoria, visit www.inoria.com.

About CallTower

CallTower is leading the future of global communications where UCaaS and CCaaS innovations meet the vast expanse of connectivity with numbering coverage in over 80 countries, with additional countries with a managed telephony solution offering. CallTower is revolutionizing communications through the integration of cutting-edge technologies. CallTower delivers seamless MS Teams, Zoom, and Webex voice solutions (UCaaS) with one-click failover offerings are provided via CallTower Connect, a CallTower proprietary delivery and managed service tool. CallTower provides a comprehensive contact center, customer experience solutions (CCaaS/CX) of Genesys, Five9, Intermedia, along with conversational artificial intelligence (CAI) of Kore.ai and Parloa offerings. Products are provided with robust professional and global managed service offering that allows customers to deploy and manage best-of-breed communications solutions that meet their current and expanding future global needs.

Since its establishment in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class cloud communications solutions provider, catering to the needs of enterprise businesses. CallTower offers and supports industry-leading solutions such as Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, MS Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCP, Zoom Phone, Zoom (BYOB), Genesys, Five9, and Intermedia.

For more information about Inoria, visit calltower.com.