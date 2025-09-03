CoinEx Charity Brings Digital Empowerment to Zambales with Fifth Starlink Turnover

HONG KONG, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx Charity, the philanthropic arm of global cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx, has once again extended its efforts to bridge the digital divide in the Philippines. The organization successfully held its fifth Starlink unit turnover ceremony in Zambales, further proving its dedication to bringing reliable, high-speed internet to underserved communities. The event took place at the office of Hon. Congressman Jefferson “Jay” F. Khonghun and was attended by representatives from his office and members of the local media.





The CoinEx Charity team turned over a Starlink unit and a printer at the office of Congressman Jefferson Khonghun. The ceremony highlighted the value of partnerships between charitable groups and government leaders. Beyond the turnover, the initiative carried special meaning for the education sector. CoinEx Charity granted the request of Agusuhin School in Subic, Zambales, by providing the school with a much-needed printer unit to support both students and teachers. For students, this new resource means easier access to printed learning materials, while for teachers, it provides the tools to prepare updated and more interactive lessons. The gesture reflects CoinEx Charity’s belief that technology and resources must go hand-in-hand to truly uplift communities.

CoinEx Charity provided a printer to Agusuhin School in a ceremony attended by the principal and students.





The Bridge to Hope: Connecting Communities with Starlink

The Bridge to Hope program is CoinEx Charity’s flagship initiative aimed at narrowing the global digital divide. Since its launch, the program has focused on delivering sustainable connectivity and educational empowerment to underserved schools, rural communities, and marginalized groups. By leveraging blockchain-inspired philanthropy and cutting-edge tools like Starlink satellite internet, CoinEx Charity enables equal access to the digital world, creating pathways for long-term social and economic growth.

Through the Starlink turnover in Zambales, CoinEx Charity once again proved the transformative power of this initiative. For Zambales, this is not just an infrastructure upgrade — it represents a promise of equal opportunity where students can access online learning platforms, teachers can share updated educational materials, and communities can unlock new digital livelihoods.

Since its inception, the Bridge to Hope program has expanded to multiple regions across Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, connecting communities that were previously left behind. Each deployment plants new “seeds of hope,” demonstrating CoinEx Charity’s mission to build a more connected and inclusive future, one community at a time.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

