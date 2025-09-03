Infusion Pump Market to Reach USD 23.13 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Chronic Disease Burden & Tech Innovation | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infusion Pump Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to a comprehensive report by SNS Insider, the Infusion Pump Market size was valued at USD 13.12 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand to USD 23.13 billion by 2032, demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.32% during the forecast period of 2025-2032. The global healthcare landscape is witnessing a significant transformation, powered by advanced medical devices that enhance patient care and operational efficiency. At the heart of this evolution is the infusion pump market, a critical sector poised for substantial growth.





The United States remains the largest and most advanced regional market. The U.S. infusion pump market size was valued at USD 4.52 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.95 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.30%. This growth is underpinned by a high prevalence of chronic diseases, a strong regulatory framework encouraging technological adoption, and a well-established healthcare infrastructure favoring early integration of smart medical devices.

Segment Analysis

By Type

In 2024, insulin pumps led the infusion pump market with 36.80% share, driven by rising diabetes cases and advanced insulin delivery benefits. Integration with continuous glucose monitoring and innovations like hybrid closed-loop systems enhance disease control, supporting faster growth as demand for home-based and personalized diabetes management continues globally.

By Application

In 2024, the diabetes segment dominated the infusion pump market with 52.14% share, driven by rising diabetes prevalence and advanced insulin delivery systems. Growth is fueled by innovations like CGM-integrated and hybrid closed-loop pumps, along with favorable reimbursement policies, enhancing accuracy, convenience, and adoption among patients and healthcare providers.

By End User

In 2024, hospitals dominated the infusion pump market with 48.15% share, driven by high treatment volumes, critical care needs, and advanced smart pump adoption. Home care settings are projected to grow fastest at 7.89% CAGR, fueled by ageing populations, chronic diseases, and demand for portable, user-friendly infusion technologies enabling convenient long-term care.

Regional Insights

North America Leads While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing Hub in Global Infusion Pump Market

In 2024, North America led the infusion pump market with 38.12% share, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high spending, and early adoption of innovative technologies. Key players like BD, Baxter, Medtronic, and ICU Medical drive innovation. Asia Pacific, growing fastest at 7.98% CAGR, benefits from expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising chronic disease awareness, and increasing middle-class access. Strong hospital investments, growing home healthcare adoption, and supportive government policies in countries like China, India, and Japan position the region as a major growth driver globally.

Recent News:

In April 2024 – Baxter International Inc., a global leader in infusion therapies and technologies, has announced that it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Novum IQ Large Volume Infusion Pump (LVP) combined with Dose IQ Safety Software to support the safety and efficiency of infusion therapy delivery in the clinical environment.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

Pricing and cost structure metrics – helps you analyze device procurement costs, consumables, service contracts, and subscription-based infusion management platforms to assess affordability and adoption.

helps you analyze device procurement costs, consumables, service contracts, and subscription-based infusion management platforms to assess affordability and adoption. Regulatory and compliance benchmarks – helps you understand regional mandates on device safety, infusion accuracy, cybersecurity, and patient data compliance driving market adoption.

helps you understand regional mandates on device safety, infusion accuracy, cybersecurity, and patient data compliance driving market adoption. Deployment and application metrics – helps you evaluate adoption across hospitals, ambulatory care centers, home healthcare, and specialty clinics.

helps you evaluate adoption across hospitals, ambulatory care centers, home healthcare, and specialty clinics. Technological advancement metrics – helps you track innovations in smart pumps, wireless connectivity, ai-driven dosing systems, and integration with electronic health records (ehr).

helps you track innovations in smart pumps, wireless connectivity, ai-driven dosing systems, and integration with electronic health records (ehr). Sustainability and operational efficiency metrics – helps measure improved patient safety, reduced medication errors, and workflow efficiency in healthcare delivery.

helps measure improved patient safety, reduced medication errors, and workflow efficiency in healthcare delivery. Healthcare spending benchmarks – helps you assess the impact of government programs, reimbursement policies, and private investments in advanced infusion therapy.

helps you assess the impact of government programs, reimbursement policies, and private investments in advanced infusion therapy. Competitive landscape – helps you gauge the market positioning, product portfolios, and strategic partnerships of leading infusion pump manufacturers.

Infusion Pump Market Report Scope

• By Application (Diabetes, Oncology, Pain Management, Others)



• By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Settings, Specialty Clinics, Home Care Settings) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

